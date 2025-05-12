Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis 'Was a Challenging Time' for the Royal Family, Her Younger Brother James Reveals

"What I think is that, as a family, you learn to see and process and understand things," he told an outlet on Monday, May 12. "For her and her family, it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family, it was a challenging time, but I think it’s about communication and it’s about offering support and help where you can."

James emphasized the importance of "being there for someone" unconditionally and on "their terms" when they are in need.

"I’m not doing it for something in return. I’m doing it because I love you," the author of Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life expressed. "And that’s the simplest way of really demonstrating love. You can do it in all these various fancy ways, but actually, you know, it is just generally being there."