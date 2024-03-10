OK Magazine
Kirsten Dunst Accidentally Bumps Into Statue While Walking the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet With Husband Jesse Plemons: Watch

Mar. 10 2024, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

Kirsten Dunst almost took a tumble at the 2024 Academy Awards!

While the Fargo actress, 41, strolled down the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, with her husband, Jesse Plemons, she ended up bumping into a life size gold statue as she posed for the sea of photographers.

Kirsten Dunst almost took a tumble at the 2024 Oscars.

After Dunst nearly fell to the floor, the Friday Night Lights actor, 35, grabbed his wife as the two shared a laugh about the awkward moment in front of the cameras. "Oh s---,” she seemed to tell her partner. "I walked right into an Oscar!"

"She was serving too hard and needed to be stopped," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote below the video.

"I have a feeling she will be bumping an Oscar soon with her fellow winners," a second person added.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons shared a laugh after she almost fell over.

"Adorable couple and a pair of talented folks," another person gushed over the sweet couple.

Although the Spider-Man actress has been a staple in Hollywood for years, she recently revealed she hasn't acted in two years because of the types of roles she was being offered.

"There's definitely less good roles for women my age," she explained in a recent interview of why she didn't return to the industry until her role in 2024's Civil War.

Kirsten Dunst revealed why she stopped acting for two years.

"When I read the script, I thought, I've never done anything like this," the blonde beauty added. “I haven’t worked in two years. Every role I was being offered was the sad mom."

"To be honest, that’s been hard for me … because I need to feed myself,” she continued. “The hardest thing is being a mom and … not feeling like I have nothing for myself. That’s every mother — not just me.”

Marie Claire conducted the interview with Dunst.

