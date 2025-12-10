or
Awkward! KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Makes Cringe-Worthy Pass at Reporter During Live Interview: Watch

Photo of Maritsa Georgiou and Gene Simmons
Source: Scripps News/YouTube

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is known for his reputation as a ladies' man and made a cringe-worthy pass at a journalist during a television interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Gene Simmons may be on Capitol Hill lobbying for the rights of musicians, but that didn’t stop the KISS frontman from randomly making a pass on live television.

While Atlanta-based reporter Maritsa Georgiou was closing out their live TV interview on Tuesday, December 9, Simmons, 76, hit her with a surprise final question.

Gene Simmons Made a Cringe-Worthy Pass

Photo of Gene Simmons asked Maritsa Georgiou if she was 'still modeling.'
Source: Scripps News/YouTube

Gene Simmons asked Maritsa Georgiou if she was 'still modeling.'

“By the way, are you still modeling?” the “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” singer asked, catching her completely off guard before repeating himself. “Are you still modeling?”

“Modeling? I don’t model, sir,” she replied, prompting Simmons to backtrack and apologize, saying, “I just assumed.”

Georgiou closed out the conversation professionally, signing off, “Well I appreciate that. We appreciate your time. Enjoy your time in Washington. We'll be watching you on the Hill tomorrow.”

Fans Reacted to Awkward Interaction

Photo of Fans had their opinions on Gene Simmons' question during the live television interview.
Source: MEGA

Fans had their opinions about Gene Simmons' question during the live television interview.

Simmons was in Washington, D.C., lobbying for the American Music Fairness Act, which aims to ensure musicians are properly compensated for their work. The cringeworthy interaction quickly went viral, leaving viewers split over the awkward moment.

“The whole interview was uncomfortable to watch. Their rapport was terrible,” one user wrote, while another added, “Gene hitting on the young lady is par for the course.”

Others defended the rockstar, writing, “It did not end awkwardly... he was complimenting her."

MORE ON:
Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons Admitted to Sleeping With 4,800 Women

Photo of Gene Simmons confessed he had the polaroids to prove he slept with 4,800 women.
Source: MEGA

Gene Simmons confessed he had the polaroids to prove he slept with 4,800 women.

The rocker has long leaned into his ladies’ man reputation, even admitting to having s-- with more than 4,800 groupies throughout his 40-year career. “I didn’t do drugs in the crazy times, but I did do s--,” he told a news outlet in 2016. “So they tell me. I did have the Polaroids to prove it, oh yes.”

Simmons said he and his wife, Shannon Tweed, had a “ritual” and burned all the s-- snaps in a bonfire that “went on for days.” The "Forever" singer insisted his days of wild hookups were over and called his family his biggest achievement.

Gene Simmons Opened Up About Family Life

Photo of Gene Simmons initially didn't want to get married.
Source: MEGA

Gene Simmons initially didn't want to get married.

“I never knew what a big deal it was before Shannon and I had kids. I never cared about it, I didn’t want to get married or have kids,” he spilled. “But when they were born I was at the hospital crying like a 12-year-old girl.”

Simmons and Tweed, 68, tied the knot in 2011 after nearly 28 years of dating. They share two adult children: Nick and Sophie Simmons.

