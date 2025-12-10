Awkward! KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Makes Cringe-Worthy Pass at Reporter During Live Interview: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Simmons may be on Capitol Hill lobbying for the rights of musicians, but that didn’t stop the KISS frontman from randomly making a pass on live television. While Atlanta-based reporter Maritsa Georgiou was closing out their live TV interview on Tuesday, December 9, Simmons, 76, hit her with a surprise final question.

Gene Simmons Made a Cringe-Worthy Pass

Source: Scripps News/YouTube Gene Simmons asked Maritsa Georgiou if she was 'still modeling.'

“By the way, are you still modeling?” the “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” singer asked, catching her completely off guard before repeating himself. “Are you still modeling?” “Modeling? I don’t model, sir,” she replied, prompting Simmons to backtrack and apologize, saying, “I just assumed.” Georgiou closed out the conversation professionally, signing off, “Well I appreciate that. We appreciate your time. Enjoy your time in Washington. We'll be watching you on the Hill tomorrow.”

Fans Reacted to Awkward Interaction

Source: MEGA Fans had their opinions about Gene Simmons' question during the live television interview.

Simmons was in Washington, D.C., lobbying for the American Music Fairness Act, which aims to ensure musicians are properly compensated for their work. The cringeworthy interaction quickly went viral, leaving viewers split over the awkward moment. “The whole interview was uncomfortable to watch. Their rapport was terrible,” one user wrote, while another added, “Gene hitting on the young lady is par for the course.” Others defended the rockstar, writing, “It did not end awkwardly... he was complimenting her."

Gene Simmons Admitted to Sleeping With 4,800 Women

Source: MEGA Gene Simmons confessed he had the polaroids to prove he slept with 4,800 women.

The rocker has long leaned into his ladies’ man reputation, even admitting to having s-- with more than 4,800 groupies throughout his 40-year career. “I didn’t do drugs in the crazy times, but I did do s--,” he told a news outlet in 2016. “So they tell me. I did have the Polaroids to prove it, oh yes.” Simmons said he and his wife, Shannon Tweed, had a “ritual” and burned all the s-- snaps in a bonfire that “went on for days.” The "Forever" singer insisted his days of wild hookups were over and called his family his biggest achievement.

Gene Simmons Opened Up About Family Life

Source: MEGA Gene Simmons initially didn't want to get married.