KISS Rocker Gene Simmons, 76, Rushed to Hospital After Losing Consciousness During Malibu Car Crash

KISS rocker Gene Simmons was taken to the emergency room after crashing into a parked car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The famed musician is now "recovering at home" after being treated at a nearby hospital on Tuesday, October 7. Simmons was driving his Lincoln Navigator down the famous road when he reportedly fainted or passed out and lost control of his vehicle, according to NBC4 LA.

The accident occurred on Pacific Coast Highway.

The 76-year-old has since told the news outlet that he is alright after the accident. A spokesperson for the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed an incident with matching details occurred but would not identify the driver involved. According to People, the accident happened in the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday and "involved a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle."

Gene Simmons is 'recovering at home' after hitting a parked car.

LA County Fire transported the driver to the hospital, per the rep. NBC4 LA later identified the driver as Simmons and claimed his Lincoln Navigator "careened across several lanes of traffic" before smashing into a parked car. Simmons' wife, Shannon Tweed, 68, revealed to the news station that the rock star had recently changed his medication, insinuating side effects may have caused him to lose consciousness behind the wheel.

Gene Simmons was transported to a nearby hospital after the accident.

Simmons' accident occurred roughly one month before he's set to reunite with his KISS bandmates for the iconic group's first performance since retiring from touring in 2023. KISS is scheduled to take the stage in Las Vegas from November 14-16 as they celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band. The KISS Army Storms Vegas event is supposed to feature an "unmasked" Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, as well other special guests. A press release for the special occasion teased "exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more." Fans will get to participate in KISS karaoke, KISS trivia, artist meet and greets and a KISS look-a-like contest.

Gene Simmons' wife, Shannon, said he recently changed his medication.