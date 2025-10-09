or
Gene Simmons Says He's 'Completely Fine' After Being Involved in 'Slight Fender Bender': 'It Happens'

Photo of Gene Simmons
Source: MEGA

KISS frontman Gene Simmons addressed fans and offered an update after he was in a car crash in Malibu, Calif.

Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

KISS frontman Gene Simmons offered fans an update after he was in a car crash.

“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes,” Simmons, 76, wrote via X on Wednesday, October 8. “I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well.”

Simmons was involved in the incident on Tuesday, October 8, while driving in the 25000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. The rocker was driving his Lincoln Navigator when he reportedly passed out, causing him to lose control and hit another parked car, according to NBC4LA.

Gene Simmons Is Recovering at Home

Source: MEGA

Simmons' wife, Shannon Tweed, 68, told the news outlet that her husband was recovering at home after being checked out at the hospital. She explained that Simmons' SUV “careened across several lanes of traffic in the crash” before he lost consciousness.

Tweed also explained that the “Forever” musician had recently changed his medication, which requires drinking more water, something he’s “not a fan” of.

KISS Is Set to Reunite Next Month

Source: MEGA

The accident comes weeks before KISS is set to reunite in Las Vegas for the KISS Army Storms Vegas event, which commemorates the band’s 50th anniversary. The two-day event will feature "exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with sets from KISS tribute bands, other special guests, interactive activities, exclusive experiences and more,” according to a press release.

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons Faced Controversy Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA

KISS fans will have no shortage of events to choose from, including KISS karaoke, KISS trivia, artist meet and greets and a KISS look-a-like contest.

Simmons faced criticism from the public earlier this year when he announced the “Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience,” where fans would pay more than $12,000 to be his personal assistant for the day.

“I think that's awful, he should have humility and learn to love his fans as they got him where he is today there should be no charge. That's just ridiculous and very greedy,” fans wrote on social media.

Gene Simmons Clapped Back

Source: MEGA

Following the backlash, Simmons publicly defended the once-in-a-lifetime experience. “When I was a kid and went to see shows, I was always curious, ‘What’s it like when they’re in a hotel? What’s it like when the stage is set up? What’s it like being onstage when they’re performing and seeing the audience from the stage?’” Simmons told New York Post.

“I decided, ‘You know what, nobody’s ever done it. Why not open the idea to be my personal roadie for the day?’” he added.

