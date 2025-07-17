Megan Thee Stallion Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Klay Thompson: Photos

"Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world. I've seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I'm honored to be here by her side," Thompson told a news outlet .

Thompson added that he would have loved to meet Megan's parents. "I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what — not only what she's been able to accomplish, what she's also going to continue to do. She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need."

Megan, meanwhile, said Thompson would undoubtedly have her parents' approval. "I feel like my mom would've been like, 'Wow, you finally picked a nice man!'" the Texas native said. "We kissed a lot of frogs, but now we got a real prince! I feel like they would be very proud. My dad would be very happy."