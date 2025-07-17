Megan Thee Stallion Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Klay Thompson: Photos
Klay Thompson proudly supported his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, during her emotional evening at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on Wednesday, July 16. The event marked their official romance debut.
Megan, 30, founded the nonprofit in 2022, aiming to uplift women, children, seniors and underserved communities in Houston, Texas, and beyond. The gala at Gotham Hall honored her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.
When asked how it felt to be by Megan's side, the four-time NBA champion had nothing but kind words.
"Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world. I've seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I'm honored to be here by her side," Thompson told a news outlet.
Thompson added that he would have loved to meet Megan's parents. "I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what — not only what she's been able to accomplish, what she's also going to continue to do. She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need."
Megan, meanwhile, said Thompson would undoubtedly have her parents' approval. "I feel like my mom would've been like, 'Wow, you finally picked a nice man!'" the Texas native said. "We kissed a lot of frogs, but now we got a real prince! I feel like they would be very proud. My dad would be very happy."
- Megan Fox Debunks Breakup Buzz By Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly On Instagram: 'Get Me Pregnant'
- Megan Fox Is Ready To 'Start Building Her New Life' With Machine Gun Kelly, Couple Considering 'Eloping': Source
- Machine Gun Kelly Seen With Mystery Blonde, Declares His 'Life Is In Shambles' As Megan Fox Engagement Hangs By A Thread: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
News of their budding romance took off earlier in the week when Thompson posted a photo on Instagram that hinted at Megan being in the picture, despite only revealing her from behind. Rumors first circulated on July 10 when Megan uploaded a snapshot showcasing Thompson in the background.
Thompson signed a lucrative three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2024, following 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors.
Previously, he was linked to actresses Laura Harrier and Coco Jones. Megan recently dated pro baller Torrey Craig, whom she was seen with at New York Fashion Week in September 2024, and she also had a relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine from 2021 to 2023.