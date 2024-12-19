Kordell Beckham Reveals Sweet Piece of Advice NFL Star Brother Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Him While Starring on 'Love Island USA'
Love Island USA breakout star Kordell Beckham is juggling love, newfound fame and his journey in Hollywood — but not without some advice from his NFL star brother, Odell Beckham Jr..
"My dad and Odell were saying, 'Be the best Kordell you can be. Just be you and don't switch it up for anybody,'" the influencer exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Cheez-It.
"'You know who you are and you stay true to it,'" Kordell recalls them telling him. "So, I always went in there with that in mind. Obviously, I was going do that regardless. I'm not the type to fake anything. I'm real. I'm one of those friends that tell you what you don't want to hear."
Throughout his time on the dating competition, Kordell's approach to life shined through in the Love Island villa.
"I'm a hundred percent honest. I'm a hundred percent real," the actor admits. "I wouldn't even switch it up! It wouldn't even feel right, honestly."
Kordell, who left Fiji as a couple with his girlfriend, Serena Page, and his lady are now adjusting to their new life in California.
"It's been everything we've been hoping for," Kordell admits. "Honestly, being in the real world and being able to do the things that we were talking about inside the villa and making them happen is the best."
"We're just chilling together without the cameras and it is cool," he gushes. "I stay in L.A. now, so I'm always at her house or she comes to mine and we get to spend quality time without so many eyes on us and just have those moments for ourselves."
As Kordell and Serena embark on their next adventure, they are excited about branching more in the entertainment world.
"I am looking forward to more opportunities in the acting field, and I just can't wait," he shares. "Same with Serena. She's going to get into acting too, and I can't wait to see that for her as well."
While on Love Island USA, Kordell revealed that one of his long-term goals is to work with Cheez-It — and now the Houston native is the brand's Chief Fantaseez Officer!
"This is awesome having my dreams come true," Kordell says.
Shortly after the show wrapped, Kordell launched a specialty flavor with Cheez-It, which quickly flew off of shelves.
"To sell out fast the first time, but then the second time [they] crashed the website, I couldn't even get on there to try to get it," he jokes. "It was amazing. It is a dream come true."