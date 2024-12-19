Kordell Beckham Reveals Sweet Piece of Advice NFL Star Brother Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Him While Starring on 'Love Island USA'

"My dad and Odell were saying, 'Be the best Kordell you can be. Just be you and don't switch it up for anybody,'" the influencer exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Cheez-It.

"'You know who you are and you stay true to it,'" Kordell recalls them telling him. "So, I always went in there with that in mind. Obviously, I was going do that regardless. I'm not the type to fake anything. I'm real. I'm one of those friends that tell you what you don't want to hear."