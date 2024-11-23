or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mark Estes
OK LogoNEWS

Off the Market? Kristin Cavallari's Ex Mark Estes Sparks Dating Rumors With Love Island USA's Liv Walker After Split

Composite photo of Kristin Cavallari, Mark Estes and Liv Walker.
Source: MEGA/@oliviawalkerr/TikTok

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes dated for seven months before their September split.

By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Mark Estes rebounding with Liv Walker?

On Friday, November 22, the Love Island USA alum, 22, uploaded a flirty video to TikTok with Kristin Cavallari’s ex, 25, two months after their split.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @oliviawalkerr/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Walker started the video by lip-syncing, “Everyone, I have an announcement,” before pulling Estes into the shot. The pair then cuddled up as they pulled each other in and out of the frame.

Estes donned a white T-shirt, small fur jacket, and tan pants as he held his middle fingers up to the camera, while Walker wore a tight white dress and her long blonde locks in a straight style.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip continued with the reality TV star dressing Estes in her shoes and putting his hair in two tiny ponytails as the song "Popular" from the musical Wicked played.

“I think he won prom king in high school,” Walker penned.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari ex mark estes dating rumors love island liv walker
Source: @oliviawalkerr/TikTok

Mark Estes was seen in Liv Walker's video, wearing a small fur jacket, a white T-shirt and tan pants.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, fans reacted to Walker’s potential new boo.

“Wait a minute — wasn’t he just with Kristin Cavallari, or am I trippin’??? 😭,” one person asked, as another joked, “Is that Montana Cavallari?!”

Article continues below advertisement

“THE HICKIE!! Okkkk Liv. 😈,” a third said, adding to the speculation that the two stars are romantically linked.

“I mean, at least they are closer in age,” a fourth noted, referencing the 13-year age difference between Estes and Cavallari, while a fifth individual said, “Oh Liv....you deserve better.”

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari ex mark estes dating rumors love island liv walker
Source: @oliviawalkerr/TikTok

One part of the clip shows Mark Estes with two tiny ponytails Liv Walker put in his hair.

MORE ON:
Mark Estes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Estes’ possible new romance comes after Cavallari revealed she’s “newly single” during Alex Cooper’s “Unwell” tour live show in Austin, Tex., in September.

The couple had been dating for seven months before their split.

Article continues below advertisement

While Estes seems to be moving on quickly, Cavallari also revealed she is getting back out there on the November 5 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest podcast.”

The Laguna Beach alum shared that she will be “meeting a guy in real life” rather than on dating apps.

Article continues below advertisement

“I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment,” she added of her future man. “I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy.”

“I can’t keep dating. Like, I am dating, but, like, I can’t keep doing it,” she noted.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin cavallari ex mark estes dating rumors love island liv walker
Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari, 37, said she 'will never date anyone from the DMs again' after she and Mark Estes, 25, split.

Article continues below advertisement

Cavallari then stated her ideal suitor would be someone she “can really learn from” and preferably someone “older” or at least her age — seemingly taking a dig at her much younger ex. “I’m not kidding, though. I’m telling you right now … My next boyfriend is going to be my next husband,” she announced. “I’m already putting that out there. The next guy I’m serious about is going to be my next husband.”

Cavallari then said that she was seeing someone named Cody, who "isn't on social media."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.