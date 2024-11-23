Off the Market? Kristin Cavallari's Ex Mark Estes Sparks Dating Rumors With Love Island USA's Liv Walker After Split
Is Mark Estes rebounding with Liv Walker?
On Friday, November 22, the Love Island USA alum, 22, uploaded a flirty video to TikTok with Kristin Cavallari’s ex, 25, two months after their split.
Walker started the video by lip-syncing, “Everyone, I have an announcement,” before pulling Estes into the shot. The pair then cuddled up as they pulled each other in and out of the frame.
Estes donned a white T-shirt, small fur jacket, and tan pants as he held his middle fingers up to the camera, while Walker wore a tight white dress and her long blonde locks in a straight style.
The clip continued with the reality TV star dressing Estes in her shoes and putting his hair in two tiny ponytails as the song "Popular" from the musical Wicked played.
“I think he won prom king in high school,” Walker penned.
In response, fans reacted to Walker’s potential new boo.
“Wait a minute — wasn’t he just with Kristin Cavallari, or am I trippin’??? 😭,” one person asked, as another joked, “Is that Montana Cavallari?!”
“THE HICKIE!! Okkkk Liv. 😈,” a third said, adding to the speculation that the two stars are romantically linked.
“I mean, at least they are closer in age,” a fourth noted, referencing the 13-year age difference between Estes and Cavallari, while a fifth individual said, “Oh Liv....you deserve better.”
- Who Is Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend Mark Estes? Everything to Know About the 'Laguna Beach' Star's 24-Year-Old Hunk
- Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, Admits 'There Was Instant Chemistry' With the Reality Star, 37: 'She's the Full Package'
- Kristin Cavallari Proudly Admits She Dumps People Via Text Message: 'I'm 'Heartless'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Estes’ possible new romance comes after Cavallari revealed she’s “newly single” during Alex Cooper’s “Unwell” tour live show in Austin, Tex., in September.
The couple had been dating for seven months before their split.
While Estes seems to be moving on quickly, Cavallari also revealed she is getting back out there on the November 5 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest podcast.”
The Laguna Beach alum shared that she will be “meeting a guy in real life” rather than on dating apps.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment,” she added of her future man. “I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy.”
“I can’t keep dating. Like, I am dating, but, like, I can’t keep doing it,” she noted.
Cavallari then stated her ideal suitor would be someone she “can really learn from” and preferably someone “older” or at least her age — seemingly taking a dig at her much younger ex. “I’m not kidding, though. I’m telling you right now … My next boyfriend is going to be my next husband,” she announced. “I’m already putting that out there. The next guy I’m serious about is going to be my next husband.”
Cavallari then said that she was seeing someone named Cody, who "isn't on social media."