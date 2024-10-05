'Love Island USA' Stars Serena Page and JaNa Craig 'Value Their Female Relationships' Dearly Amid Romances With Kordell Beckham and Kenny Rodriguez
Love Island USA stars Serena Page and JaNa Craig left the villa with loved ones — and some of the best friendships they've ever had.
The dynamic duo, who starred on Season 6 of the hit Peacock reality television series, sit down for an exclusive chat with OK!, updating us on how life has been since leaving the Fiji mansion where they found their current boyfriends while promoting their partnership with Truly for the alcoholic beverage brand's new Brunch Pack.
Page's relationship with costar Kordell Beckham and Craig's romance with fellow islander Kenny Rodriguez are both still going strong.
While their new lives call for busy schedules, at times leaving little time to prioritize their romances and female friendships, Craig had one simple piece of advice: "Be a girl's girl."
Page echoed her BFFs message, adding, "Because if all of fails you'll always have your girls."
"Putting that first, making sure you're showing up for them, making sure you're constantly reaching out. We're grown, so it doesn't have to be an every day thing, but making sure they know you care and you're supportive and all that. I have like 30,000 best friends so, I value my female relationships dearly," she comedically explains when asked how she maintains strong friendships amid her new relationship with Beckham.
Living in a different state from your best friend definitely doesn't make the situation any easier, but the ladies have figured out a way to make it work.
"I live in L.A. and JaNa is moving to L.A. quite soon," Page says sarcastically, noting, "That was me manifesting," as she's eager for Craig to join her in California.
"No, I live in Vegas and I know her and Leah really want me to move to L.A.," Craig admits in reference to Page and the third member of their "PPG" (Powerpuff Girls) trio, Leah Kateb — who also left Love Island USA Season 6 with love after hitting it off with her now-boyfriend, Miguel Harichi.
Craig jokes she would need "even more influencing" than just her two close pals to convince her to relocate.
- Upcoming Engagement? Zeta Morrison Is Ready For A Ring From Boyfriend Timmy Pandolfi After Their 'Love Island' Win
- 'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Miguel Harichi as Couple Adjusts to Life After Hit Reality Show: Photos
- 'Love Island USA' Fans Side With Kendall Washington as He Ends Relationship With Nicole Jacky After Tense Fight at Reunion
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another reason Craig, Page and Kateb's friendships have been easy to maintain? Well, their boyfriends are all besties, too!
"What one does, the other two will probably do [too] anyways," Page shares of her and her friends' men. "They almost move as one. It's been great, honestly, to have not one, but two of your close friends that went through the exact same experience as you."
"They are [also] still continuing in their relationships and building the same way you are. So, I think if anything it helps," she mentions.
The fan-favorite trio never finds themselves comparing one another's romances to their own, either.
"Between us we're all mature and confident in our own relationships. And it helps that our men are also friends," Page continues.
Looking back on her time in Fiji filming Love Island USA, there are certain aspects Page would love going back to, but other things she's fine to leave on the island.
"I would definitely say I like being outside the villa [better], but I do miss the lack of responsibility," she confesses. "You don't have to worry about social media... but, I don't miss talking about my feelings."
Since leaving the villa, Page and Craig have had several thrilling opportunities — though one they are most "excited" about would have to be their latest partnership with Truly, which involves a "bottomless brunch" they are hosting in New York City on Saturday, October 5, in line with the brand's new Brunch Pack.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We're so excited because when you think of Truly, you think of really fun celebrations with like friends and family. [The brand] is always there during the good times. So, anywhere where there's Truly, there will be definitely me and Serena," Craig quips.
Page's favorite flavor in the newly-launched Brunch Packs is the orange mimosa, "because I love a classic brunch," while Craig jokes she's "really bougie" and "loves the rosé."