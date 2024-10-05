'Love Island USA' Stars Serena Page and JaNa Craig 'Value Their Female Relationships' Dearly Amid Romances With Kordell Beckham and Kenny Rodriguez

Love Island USA stars Serena Page and JaNa Craig left the villa with loved ones — and some of the best friendships they've ever had.

The dynamic duo, who starred on Season 6 of the hit Peacock reality television series, sit down for an exclusive chat with OK!, updating us on how life has been since leaving the Fiji mansion where they found their current boyfriends while promoting their partnership with Truly for the alcoholic beverage brand's new Brunch Pack.