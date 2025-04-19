Kourtney Kardashian 'Morified' Amid Alabama Barker's Feud With Bhad Bhabie, Source Claims: The Kardashian Family Is 'in a Huge Panic'
Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker is in a feud with Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, something the former is reportedly less than happy about.
“Bhad Bhabie and her mom are now threatening to expose the entire Kardashian family, which has got them all in a huge panic and they’re demanding Kourtney put this fire out,” a source shared, noting Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, is under major pressure to fix the situation.
Barbara Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie’s mom, made the following threatening post on Instagram regarding Alabama: “Funny how I was bad with an uncontrollable 13yr. Where are the parents with this uncontrollable 19yr. Seems money can’t buy everything. If this lil is wanna be is involved [sic] in whats been going down … I’m coming for the EMPIRE even if it takes my last breath.”
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama have been feuding since late 2024, when the “Cash Me Outside” girl accusing Alabama of trying to steal her boyfriend. While Alabama admitted to spending time with him, she insisted he wasn’t with Bhad Bhabie at the time. Bhad Bhabie took the feud beyond just Alabama, accusing Travis of hooking up with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.
“What’s really humiliating is that Bhad Bhabie has zeroed in on Kim and Travis and is spreading lies about them hooking up years ago,” the insider detailed. “It’s something they’ve both denied countless times, but it’s taking on new life because of this feud and that has of course really upset Kourtney, she’s mortified and so is Kim.”
The insider added there’s a “bigger concern” regarding what may come to the surface if the beef is not “put to rest” soon.
“Alabama has been around the family for years now and privy to all sorts of things they do not want to have blasted around, and the fact is there’s really no way to know exactly what she shared with Bhad Bhabie back when they were best friends and hanging around together all the time,” the source concluded. “She could really be a liability.”
As OK! reported, Alabama recently debuted she was dating college soccer player Scooter Jackson on TikTok. In one video, the two had their arms around each other while swaying and mouthing the lyrics to Skilla Baby's track "Wifey." In another clip, Alabama was sitting on his lap with his arms on her thighs.
One week later, Alabama warned fans not to "start" after she got cozy with a new man amid her romance with Scooter. She appeared on TikTok, sharing a series of videos featuring herself lip-syncing to songs and being touchy with a different athlete named Diamant Blazi. She insisted they are only friends.
