Kourtney Kardashian 'Morified' Amid Alabama Barker's Feud With Bhad Bhabie, Source Claims: The Kardashian Family Is 'in a Huge Panic'

“Bhad Bhabie and her mom are now threatening to expose the entire Kardashian family, which has got them all in a huge panic and they’re demanding Kourtney put this fire out,” a source shared, noting Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, is under major pressure to fix the situation.

Barbara Bregoli, Bhad Bhabie’s mom, made the following threatening post on Instagram regarding Alabama: “Funny how I was bad with an uncontrollable 13yr. Where are the parents with this uncontrollable 19yr. Seems money can’t buy everything. If this lil is wanna be is involved [sic] in whats been going down … I’m coming for the EMPIRE even if it takes my last breath.”

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama have been feuding since late 2024, when the “Cash Me Outside” girl accusing Alabama of trying to steal her boyfriend. While Alabama admitted to spending time with him, she insisted he wasn’t with Bhad Bhabie at the time. Bhad Bhabie took the feud beyond just Alabama, accusing Travis of hooking up with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.