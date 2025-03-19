or
Alabama Barker Gets Handsy With New Man 1 Week After Debuting Scooter Jackson Romance: Watch

Photo of Alabama Barker and Scooter Jackson; picture of Alabama Barker and Diamant Blazi.
Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok

Alabama Barker has been touchy on TikTok with two different men this month.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Alabama Barker warned fans not to "start" after she got cozy with a new man amid her apparent romance with UCLA football star Scooter Jackson.

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker took to TikTok with a series of videos featuring herself lip-syncing to songs and being touchy with a different athlete named Diamant Blazi.

alabama barker handsy new man romance boyfriend scooter jackson watch
Source: @diamantblazi/TikTok

Alabama Barker looked cozy with Diamant Blazi over the weekend in videos shared to TikTok

"Before you start ! That’s my friend 🙏," Alabama captioned a video of herself and the French basketball player mouthing along to a rap verse.

In another clip, the Blink-182 drummer's youngest daughter danced around with the lyrics "cut that b---- off" playing in the background before Diamant came from behind and put his arm around Alabama.

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok
Diamant also shared a video to his TikTok page — which has over 5 million followers —of him again hugging Alabama from behind while grabbing her waist. A second clip featured the duo still acting handsy as a Drake song played in the background.

While Alabama insisted the two are just friends, the timing of the seemingly intimate video shocked fans, as she had just appeared to hard-launch her relationship with Scooter via TikTok roughly one week prior.

alabama barker handsy new man romance boyfriend scooter jackson watch
Source: @diamantblazi/Instagram

Alabama Barker claimed she and Diamant Blazi are just 'friends.'

Just two weekends ago, Alabama shared two loved-up TikTok videos with the football star — one of which featured the blonde beauty sitting on Scooter's lap as his arms were placed on her thighs.

Another clip showcased the couple mouthing lyrics to Skilla Baby's track "Wifey."

alabama barker handsy new man romance boyfriend scooter jackson watch
Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok

Alabama Barker appeared to hard-launch her relationship with Scooter Jackson earlier in March.

Alabama's recent social media activity with the two rising athletes comes on the heels of her feud with Bhad Bhabie.

The drama erupted online back in December 2024, when the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper accused Alabama of trying to "steal" her man and baby daddy, Le Vaughn — the father of Bhad Bhabie's 1-year-old daughter, Kali Love.

At the time, Alabama denied the accusations via Instagram, claiming: "LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account."

Still, Bhad Bhabie went ahead and released the January 2025 diss track "Over Cooked," in which she accused Alabama of sleeping with both Soulja Boy, 34, and Tyga, 35.

alabama barker handsy new man romance boyfriend scooter jackson watch
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama is in the middle of a heated feud with Bhad Bhabie.

Bhad Bhabie additionally claimed Tyga got Alabama pregnant, causing her to have an abortion — though they both denied the wild allegations.

Alabama responded with a track called "Cry Bhabie," spurring Bhad Bhabie to fire back with the viral song "Ms. Whitman," which samples Kanye West's hit tune "Carnival."

At one point, Bhad Bhabie also challenged Alabama to get physical.

"Imma b at the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!" the "Cash Me Outside" rapper declared. "Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas Commons tomorrow 8 p.m. see you there bama!! Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?"

