Alabama Barker Debuts Romance With College Football Player Scooter Jackson After Bhad Bhabie Accused Star of Stealing Her Baby Daddy Le Vaughn

Alabama Barker debuted her new beau, Scooter Jackson, over the weekend with a few touchy TikTok videos.

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old posted two loved up TikTok videos with college football player Scooter Jackson to debut their romance.

In the first clip, the two had their arms around each other while swaying and mouthing the lyrics to Skilla Baby's track "Wifey."

In the second video, Barker was sitting on the UCLA player's lap with his arms on her thighs.

It's unclear when the two began dating, though the athlete didn't transfer to the California school until December 2024 after playing for Utah Tech. Jackson is expected to graduate in 2027.