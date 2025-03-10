or
Alabama Barker Debuts Romance With College Football Player Scooter Jackson After Bhad Bhabie Accused Star of Stealing Her Baby Daddy Le Vaughn

Photo of Alabama Barker with Scooter Jackson and a photo of Bhad Bhabie.
Source: @alabamabarker/tiktok;@bhadbhabie/Instagram

Alabama Barker debuted her new beau, Scooter Jackson, over the weekend with a few touchy TikTok videos.

March 10 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Alabama Barker is off the market.

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old posted two loved up TikTok videos with college football player Scooter Jackson to debut their romance.

Source: @alabamabarker/tiktok

Alabama Barker is dating college football player Scooter Jackson.

In the first clip, the two had their arms around each other while swaying and mouthing the lyrics to Skilla Baby's track "Wifey."

In the second video, Barker was sitting on the UCLA player's lap with his arms on her thighs.

It's unclear when the two began dating, though the athlete didn't transfer to the California school until December 2024 after playing for Utah Tech. Jackson is expected to graduate in 2027.

The blonde beauty's relationship debut comes amid her feud with Bhad Bhabie, who accused Barker of stealing her baby daddy, Le Vaughn.

Barker clarified she never dated Le Vaughn and insisted on social media that he cat-fished her, writing, "LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account."

Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie previously accused Barker of stealing her baby daddy, Le Vaughn.

Alabama Barker

Despite the statement, Bhad Bhabie, 21, threw shade at Barker in her track "Over Cooked," claiming Barker slept with Soulja Boy and had an abortion after she became pregnant with Tyga's baby.

Both Tyga and Barker denied the allegations.

Source: @alabamabarker/tiktok

The 19-year-old denied sleeping with Le Vaughn.

However, Bhad Bhabie didn't stop the drama, challenging Barker to a fight.

"Imma b at the Calabasas Commons tomorrow at 8 p.m. you said your gonna beat my a-- right? ‘If I catch you outside, it’s gonna b free me,’ right, miss bama? So meet me and let’s fight this out since you so tough!" she wrote on social media. "Keep talking about my kid! Calabasas Commons tomorrow 8 p.m. see you there bama!! Come since you so tough it’s gone b free you right?"

The ladies then released diss tracks aimed at each other, with Bhad Bhabie even including a man dressed like her enemy's dad, Travis Barker.

The mom-of-one's tune "Ms. Whitman" also included a sample of Kanye West's tune "Carnival," which was another dig at Alabama since her father is married to Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye's former sister-in-law.

Source: mega

Bhad Babie and Alabama Barker released diss tracks about each other.

Kanye claimed he was unaware of the feud when he cleared the rights but said the sample was AI.

"I'm not in the middle, none of this AI beef, people throwing my voice on things, the whole 'Carnival' sample. I just talked to Travis Barker; I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on," he insisted. "I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all of this at all. So any verse that’s going viral using my voice and all that, I didn’t do it."

