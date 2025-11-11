or
Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Luxe Outfit at Mom Kris Jenner's Birthday Party After Calling Dressing Up a 'Waste of Time': 'Thought You Weren't Doing Glam Anymore?'

Photo of Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian angered social media users when she dressed up for Kris Jenner's birthday, despite saying she never would.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Fans are calling out Kourtney Kardashian on her lies.

After the reality star, 46, called dressing up a "waste of time and energy," she got glam for her mom Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash.

Kardashian stunned in a draped, black satin dress with a plunging halter neckline. She paired the frock with a stack of necklaces and black gloves while sporting her new bangs.

Image of Kris Jenner hosted a James Bond-themed birthday party.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner hosted a James Bond-themed birthday party.

She attended the momager's James Bond 007-themed festivities alongside husband Travis Barker, who sported a sleek black suit.

The mom-of-four posted a photo dump recapping her favorite moments from the event, including hugging Jenner, dancing with sister Kylie and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and posing at home with her man. She also included a close-up of Kris, donned in a strapless red gown, holding a rose in her mouth.

"Mommy turned 70 !! We threw a party !!" Kourtney captioned her Instagram carousel.

Adrienne flattered her friend in the comments section, writing, "Hiiii I’m obsessed with you & your bangs! Loveee youuuuu."

Travis added, "Such a special night ❤️ You looked stunning 🖤."

Social Media Users Shade Kourtney Kardashian

Image of Kourtney Kardashian attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash.

Fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy over Kourtney's comments about getting glam and her recent outfit.

"Thought you weren’t doing glam anymore?" one person questioned, while another said, "So funny how Kourtney literally just said she won’t be wearing dresses anymore."

"I thought we would never wear dresses and heels again," a third agreed.

Kourtney Kardashian Swears Off Dressing Up

Image of Kourtney Kardashian does not like getting dressed up.
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian does not like getting dressed up.

During the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on October 23, Kourtney expressed how she's tired of consistently wearing "corsets and heels." She described her "general vibe" as "more casual, effortless."

"That’s when I feel my best and coolest — when it’s not try too hard and I’m comfortable," the 46-year-old explained.

Khloé Kardashian overheard her sibling's remarks and took offense.

"So you’re never going to wear dresses and heels again? … So are you shaming me for doing it?" the Good American co-founder asked.

She added, "Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like she doesn’t want to be judged, but all she does is judge other people...if you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, that’s okay."

Kim Kardashian agreed that the Poosh founder's words were "passive-aggressive," while Kourtney proceeded to defend herself, asking the All's Fair actress if she would pick up her son Rocky in "those heels."

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Sister Kim's Birthday

Image of Kourtney Kardashian embraces a more 'casual' wardrobe.
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian embraces a more 'casual' wardrobe.

Although Kourtney is rumored to have tension with her family members, she took to Instagram on October 21 to wish Kim a happy birthday.

"Best friends forever," she captioned a photo dump combining throwback images and current snapshots with her younger sister.

