Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Braless Moments: See the Sizzling Photos

While vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, in 2022, Kourtney Kardashian followed the nipple-baring fashion wave and let her chest protrude in a lime green bodycon dress. The ruched design carefully flattered her silhouette, leaving little to the imagination.

The following year, she opened up about loving her body after her journey with body image.

"Khloé [Kardashian] always told me that she wished she had an ounce of my confidence," she said. "At home, I'm always naked, and whoever comes around is warned."

The Poosh creator added, "As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter, just as I was after having children: I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before."