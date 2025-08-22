Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Braless Moments: See the Sizzling Photos
Beauty Is All Shapes and Sizes
While vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, in 2022, Kourtney Kardashian followed the nipple-baring fashion wave and let her chest protrude in a lime green bodycon dress. The ruched design carefully flattered her silhouette, leaving little to the imagination.
The following year, she opened up about loving her body after her journey with body image.
"Khloé [Kardashian] always told me that she wished she had an ounce of my confidence," she said. "At home, I'm always naked, and whoever comes around is warned."
The Poosh creator added, "As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter, just as I was after having children: I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before."
Take a Peek!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum exposed her décolletage and flat midsection when she ditched her inner top in a November 2020 update. She completed the all-black look with a matching blazer, skirt and sheer tights.
"not ok," she captioned the post.
Kourtney previously defended her postpartum body after welcoming her first son with husband Travis Barker, writing in an Instagram Story, "I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful. You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;). XOXO."
Mirror, Mirror on the Wall
While at Saturday Night Live backstage, the mom-of-four captured a scandalous mirror selfie that offered a tantalizing nipple peek. She skipped her bra day and flaunted her assets in the chest-revealing, one-shoulder crop top.
CFDA Fashion Awards
The reality starlet arrived at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in a cleavage-baring Christian Siriano suit and matching sparkly pants.
Captured That Selfie!
In a November 2017 mirror selfie, Kourtney slipped into a sheer white crop top that traced her nipples. She also displayed her flat tummy, which was highlighted by her low-rise jeans.
"don't worry, i ordered a new phone case last night," she captioned the upload.
Red Hot
In 2016, Kourtney attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a sultry, ultra-deep plunging red dress with sheer cutouts. She matched her daring look with dangling earrings and red lipstick.