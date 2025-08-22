or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kourtney Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Braless Moments: See the Sizzling Photos

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

From sideb--- to cleavage peek, Kourtney Kardashian has mastered the art of daring chest reveals!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Beauty Is All Shapes and Sizes

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has shared numerous braless photos on Instagram.

While vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, in 2022, Kourtney Kardashian followed the nipple-baring fashion wave and let her chest protrude in a lime green bodycon dress. The ruched design carefully flattered her silhouette, leaving little to the imagination.

The following year, she opened up about loving her body after her journey with body image.

"Khloé [Kardashian] always told me that she wished she had an ounce of my confidence," she said. "At home, I'm always naked, and whoever comes around is warned."

The Poosh creator added, "As a teenager, I was pressured, like everyone else, to be thinner and fitter, just as I was after having children: I was pressured to get back into shape immediately, as if there was a social expectation asking how long a woman would take to get back to how they were before."

Article continues below advertisement

Take a Peek!

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has been open about embracing her changing body.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum exposed her décolletage and flat midsection when she ditched her inner top in a November 2020 update. She completed the all-black look with a matching blazer, skirt and sheer tights.

"not ok," she captioned the post.

Kourtney previously defended her postpartum body after welcoming her first son with husband Travis Barker, writing in an Instagram Story, "I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful. You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;). XOXO."

Article continues below advertisement

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian said she was 'pressured' to be 'thinner and fitter' as a teenager.

While at Saturday Night Live backstage, the mom-of-four captured a scandalous mirror selfie that offered a tantalizing nipple peek. She skipped her bra day and flaunted her assets in the chest-revealing, one-shoulder crop top.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

CFDA Fashion Awards

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian continues to maintain her eye-popping figure even after welcoming four children.

The reality starlet arrived at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in a cleavage-baring Christian Siriano suit and matching sparkly pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Captured That Selfie!

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick.

In a November 2017 mirror selfie, Kourtney slipped into a sheer white crop top that traced her nipples. She also displayed her flat tummy, which was highlighted by her low-rise jeans.

"don't worry, i ordered a new phone case last night," she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Hot

kourtney kardashian hottest braless moments photos
Source: MEGA

In November 2023, Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her fourth child — her first with Travis Barker.

In 2016, Kourtney attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in a sultry, ultra-deep plunging red dress with sheer cutouts. She matched her daring look with dangling earrings and red lipstick.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.