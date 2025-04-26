or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
10 Celebrities Who Exposed Their Nipples: From Bianca Censori to Jennifer Lopez and More

celebrities exposed their nipples
Source: MEGA

These stars were front and center amid the 'free the nipple' trend!

By:

April 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Amanda Holden

amanda holden
Source: MEGA

Amanda Holden previously revealed she walks around naked at home.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden impressed her fans when she stepped out in a 1970s-inspired ensemble in 2022. She matched her nipple-baring white top with a short plaid miniskirt, a black cap and white knee-high boots.

Ashley Roberts

ashley roberts
Source: MEGA

Ashley Roberts has a hobby of going topless during her beach getaways.

Ashley Roberts offered a little peek when she stepped out of the Global Radio Studios in August 2023, sporting a vibrant green satin top.

Bianca Censori

bianca censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori divided the masses following her 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet appearance.

Bianca Censori had her own "Nipplegate" moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet event. Arriving at the venue alongside Kanye West, the Aussie beauty made headlines for wearing a completely sheer bodysuit that totally exposed her gems.

Brooks Nader

brooks nader
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Showing skin is not a problem for Brooks Nader.

During a night out with her pal Simon Huck in March, Brooks Nader let her nipple come out for a quick hello after her sheer high-neck bodysuit failed to maintain her modesty. Nonetheless, her glossy hair was there to the rescue, strategically covering part of her cleavage.

"@simonhuck having ourselves a night," the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the sizzling snap.

Charli D'Amelio

charli damelio
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio previously addressed the edited nude photo of herself.

Charli D'Amelio already made waves before she attended Coachella 2025 after she uploaded risqué photos of herself in a black cropped top that caused a slight nip slip.

Gabby Windey

gabby windey
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey wore a daring dress for her courthouse wedding to Robby Hoffman.

For her courthouse wedding to Robby Hoffman on April 11, Gabby Windey slipped into a sheer wedding dress that clearly flashed her nipples. The ensemble featured long sleeves and floral embellishments, complementing her simple veil and pointed-toe heels.

"I do thee legally wed!!" the former The Bachelorette lead captioned the post.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez also wore a nearly-naked revenge dress after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Even J.Lo has never been shy about baring her bosom.

While shooting a video in Los Angeles in 2022, Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat in a light mesh tank top that provided a little coverage. She completed her revealing style with cargo pants and high-heeled boots.

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner often shows some skin on the runways.

Kendall Jenner looked totally carefree when she flashed the nip in a sheer white dress at the 2018 screening of Girls of the Sun at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian notably went nude on a magazine cover in 2010.

In December 2024, Kim Kardashian teased her followers when she uploaded a jaw-dropping close-up photo of her chest while donning the outfit she wore to Billie Eilish's concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The white top left little to the imagination as it carefully traced her protruding nipples while her stacks of necklaces added allure to the snap.

Kristina Avakyan

kristina avakyan rogers
Source: MEGA

The New York City TikToker was ridiculed for her fashion choices.

Kristina Avakyan added another fashion style to her lookbook after she sported a sheer ruffled dress to the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York City in April 2024.

