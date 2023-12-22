OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Kourtney Kardashian
OK LogoBABIES

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil New Photos of Son Rocky: See the Adorable Snaps

kourtney travis rocky photos
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 22 2023, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

He's finally here! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker debuted their newborn son, Rocky, on Friday, December 22 — nearly two months after the reality star gave birth.

In the new photos, shared via Instagram, the pair, who got married in 2022, the baby is seen wearing an all-black outfit alongside his famous parents. "ROCKY 🖤," the duo captioned the photos.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney travis rocky photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The pair shared their son for the first time on December 22.

Of course, people immediately gushed over the snapshots. One person wrote, "The little feet 🥹," while another said, "I know you guys love eachother so much more than before now that you two have Rocky 🖤. Congrats Kourtney and Travis!"

A third person added, "Cutest nugget ever can’t wait to see him grow up."

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney travis rocky photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The stars named their son Rocky.

As OK! previously reported, the Blink-182 rocker, 48, revealed his son's due date and name during an appearance on Toby Morse's "One Life One Chance" podcast.

"It's either Halloween or like the first week of November," he noted. (The baby was born on Wednesday, November 1, at a hospital in Los Angeles.)

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, the stars hinted they knew their son's moniker from the get-go, as Barker commented underneath a maternity shoot of his wife, writing, "I already know his name."

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian
kourtney travis rocky photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The reality star and rocker got marriedi n 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The parents are sure to be ecstatic to welcome their little one to the family, as they had a scary experience in September when the Poosh founder, 44, was sent to the hospital for surgery.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

kourtney travis rocky photos
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is now a mom-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued of Kris Jenner, 68.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," admitted Kardashian — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.