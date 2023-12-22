Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil New Photos of Son Rocky: See the Adorable Snaps
He's finally here! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker debuted their newborn son, Rocky, on Friday, December 22 — nearly two months after the reality star gave birth.
In the new photos, shared via Instagram, the pair, who got married in 2022, the baby is seen wearing an all-black outfit alongside his famous parents. "ROCKY 🖤," the duo captioned the photos.
Of course, people immediately gushed over the snapshots. One person wrote, "The little feet 🥹," while another said, "I know you guys love eachother so much more than before now that you two have Rocky 🖤. Congrats Kourtney and Travis!"
A third person added, "Cutest nugget ever can’t wait to see him grow up."
As OK! previously reported, the Blink-182 rocker, 48, revealed his son's due date and name during an appearance on Toby Morse's "One Life One Chance" podcast.
"It's either Halloween or like the first week of November," he noted. (The baby was born on Wednesday, November 1, at a hospital in Los Angeles.)
Earlier this year, the stars hinted they knew their son's moniker from the get-go, as Barker commented underneath a maternity shoot of his wife, writing, "I already know his name."
The parents are sure to be ecstatic to welcome their little one to the family, as they had a scary experience in September when the Poosh founder, 44, was sent to the hospital for surgery.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," she wrote at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
"And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued of Kris Jenner, 68.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," admitted Kardashian — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."