Article continues below advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian's Skimpiest Moments: See the Hot Photos

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is living proof that beauty and desirability do not fade with age.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian Marked Her Special Day

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian still looks great at 45.

In April 2024, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday in style while soaking up the sun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sizzled in a colorful bikini and black sunglasses during a sunny beach getaway. She flaunted her curves as she sat on a blue bench, playfully posing with her hands framing her face.

"45 trips around the sun ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

She Had Fun in the Ocean

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick. She also shares one son with husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian put on a busty display in a dark bikini top, flashing a beaming smile despite a mishap while swimming in the clear, shallow water.

"My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it's gone," she said in the April 2024 post as she mocked Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunted Her Growing Baby Bump

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She welcomed her first son, Rocky, with Travis Barker in 2023.

During a Kauai, Hawaii, sunny vacation, the Kardashian Konfidential author highlighted her growing baby bump in a black cutout swimsuit with ties. She amped up her look with a white jersey, a bucket hat and rectangle eyeglasses.

Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She is a mom-of-four.

In June 2023, Kourtney uploaded throwback photos from their Portofino, Italy, trip in August 2019.

In one photo, the reality TV star showcased her toned bikini body in a daring black one-piece with French cut legs while aboard a boat. She completed her look with a hat and sunglasses.

She Showed More Skin

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest Kardashian sibling.

"blah blah blah," Kourtney captured a January 2023 mirror selfie, which showed her enviable figure as she rocked her black and white striped dress with several cutouts and open-back design.

Kourtney Kardashian Displayed Her Natural Beauty

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She starred in several spinoffs of their hit TV series 'KUWTK.'

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum indulged in the sun's warmth in a teeny tiny green bikini top and patterned headscarf. She completed her "desert dream" look with black sunglasses.

She Turned Up the Heat

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She became the first member of the clan to be invited to the Oscars.

Kourtney took her fans on a walk down memory lane again when she shared flashback snaps of their August 2021 Italian getaway in a January 2022 Instagram post.

One photo captured her in a skimpy swimsuit with a plunging neckline, cutouts and straps, accentuating her beach body.

Kourtney Kardashian Left Little to the Imagination

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian posed in a stunning mirror selfie.

During a 2021 vacation in Mexico, the Poosh founder set pulses racing in a tiny bikini set, showing off her voluptuous figure as she posed in front of a mirror.

She Channeled Barbie

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian launched Poosh in 2019.

"greenalicious LOL 😝💚," she captioned a May 2021 photoset.

One shot showed her rocking a daring green triangle bikini top and matching bottom with string side ties.

Kourtney Kardashian Looked Dazzling in Red

Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She said she was not invited to a SKIMS photoshoot.

After missing out on a SKIMS photoshoot, Kourtney kept herself occupied by serving up some heat in a teeny red bikini with high-cut bottom, showing off her jaw-dropping curves.

