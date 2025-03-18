Kourtney Kardashian's Skimpiest Moments: See the Hot Photos
Kourtney Kardashian Marked Her Special Day
In April 2024, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday in style while soaking up the sun.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sizzled in a colorful bikini and black sunglasses during a sunny beach getaway. She flaunted her curves as she sat on a blue bench, playfully posing with her hands framing her face.
"45 trips around the sun ☀️," she wrote in the caption.
She Had Fun in the Ocean
Kardashian put on a busty display in a dark bikini top, flashing a beaming smile despite a mishap while swimming in the clear, shallow water.
"My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it's gone," she said in the April 2024 post as she mocked Kim Kardashian.
Kourtney Kardashian Flaunted Her Growing Baby Bump
During a Kauai, Hawaii, sunny vacation, the Kardashian Konfidential author highlighted her growing baby bump in a black cutout swimsuit with ties. She amped up her look with a white jersey, a bucket hat and rectangle eyeglasses.
Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D
In June 2023, Kourtney uploaded throwback photos from their Portofino, Italy, trip in August 2019.
In one photo, the reality TV star showcased her toned bikini body in a daring black one-piece with French cut legs while aboard a boat. She completed her look with a hat and sunglasses.
She Showed More Skin
"blah blah blah," Kourtney captured a January 2023 mirror selfie, which showed her enviable figure as she rocked her black and white striped dress with several cutouts and open-back design.
Kourtney Kardashian Displayed Her Natural Beauty
The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum indulged in the sun's warmth in a teeny tiny green bikini top and patterned headscarf. She completed her "desert dream" look with black sunglasses.
She Turned Up the Heat
Kourtney took her fans on a walk down memory lane again when she shared flashback snaps of their August 2021 Italian getaway in a January 2022 Instagram post.
One photo captured her in a skimpy swimsuit with a plunging neckline, cutouts and straps, accentuating her beach body.
Kourtney Kardashian Left Little to the Imagination
During a 2021 vacation in Mexico, the Poosh founder set pulses racing in a tiny bikini set, showing off her voluptuous figure as she posed in front of a mirror.
She Channeled Barbie
"greenalicious LOL 😝💚," she captioned a May 2021 photoset.
One shot showed her rocking a daring green triangle bikini top and matching bottom with string side ties.
Kourtney Kardashian Looked Dazzling in Red
After missing out on a SKIMS photoshoot, Kourtney kept herself occupied by serving up some heat in a teeny red bikini with high-cut bottom, showing off her jaw-dropping curves.