Kourtney Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She's Seen Hiding in New Promo for 'The Kardashians': Watch
Is Kourtney Kardashian expecting another baby?
Fans were quick to notice the reality star, 46, hid her stomach behind her siblings in a new promo for The Kardashians, which debuted on Thursday, August 7.
Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant?
The video featured Khloé and Kim Kardashian, as well Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner, all dressed in busty black dresses. The sisters wrapped their arms around each other as they lip-synced the sound, "Oh my God, I'm turning into my mother." The camera then cut to the momager, who flaunted her fresh facelift and joined her children for a hug.
However, fans were less interested in Kris' recent cosmetic work and more focused on Kourtney's strange behavior. The mom-of-four was barely visible in the clip, hiding behind Kim and Kendall. Her face could be seen, but the SKIMS founder's arm covered her stomach.
"Kourtney is for sure pregnant," one person wrote, while over 35,000 others "liked" in agreement.
"Why is nobody talking about Kourtney hiding?" another said, while a third quipped, "So....Kourtney is pregnant 🤰."
The caption did not confirm any rumors, as Khloé simply wrote, "Mother 🖤."
"Queens!! 😍😍😍," WAGS alum Olivia Pierson exclaimed, while Kathy Hilton flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.
"Best day ever ❤️," Kardashian family makeup artist Ash Holm expressed.
Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10. She welcomed son Rocky, 1, with her husband, Travis Barker, in 2023. The Poosh founder is also a stepmom to the rockstar's kids with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19. He serves as a former stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 26, as well.
Kourtney Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors
On July 17, Kourtney once again raised pregnancy speculations when she posted a mirror selfie wearing a bikini in Italy. Fans thought she had a "baby bump" visible from the artistic yacht photo.
"You can tell from the bikini reflection photo Kourtney is pregnant again," one person wrote.
Kourtney responded to the fan directly, writing, "Or b-----feeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best d--- life baby!"
The photo dump featured several other snapshots of Kourtney in Portofino, none of which showed her body. One image photographed the mom from behind as she held onto Rocky, overlooking boats on the water. She mugged for the camera in another selfie, dressed in a strapless brown bathing suit, black cross necklace and straw cowboy hat.
"When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie," she captioned the Instagram carousel.