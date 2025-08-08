Kourtney Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She's Seen Hiding in New Promo for 'The Kardashians': Watch

Social media is buzzing with speculation over Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant again.

Fans were quick to notice the reality star, 46, hid her stomach behind her siblings in a new promo for The Kardashians , which debuted on Thursday, August 7.

The video featured Khloé and Kim Kardashian, as well Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner, all dressed in busty black dresses. The sisters wrapped their arms around each other as they lip-synced the sound, "Oh my God, I'm turning into my mother." The camera then cut to the momager, who flaunted her fresh facelift and joined her children for a hug.

However, fans were less interested in Kris' recent cosmetic work and more focused on Kourtney's strange behavior. The mom-of-four was barely visible in the clip, hiding behind Kim and Kendall. Her face could be seen, but the SKIMS founder's arm covered her stomach.

"Kourtney is for sure pregnant," one person wrote, while over 35,000 others "liked" in agreement.

"Why is nobody talking about Kourtney hiding?" another said, while a third quipped, "So....Kourtney is pregnant 🤰."