Meet Rocky Barker: Travis and Kourtney's Sweetest Moments With Their Child
Travis Barker Honored Kourtney Kardashian
To mark Mother's Day in May, Travis Barker posted a carousel of photos of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Some snaps featured their first baby, Rocky Barker, without showing his face.
"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash ❤️," he captioned the post.
Father and Son Enjoyed a Beach Date!
On May 6, the Blink-182 drummer uploaded a video and a series of photos on Instagram, which were taken during their family's vacation to the Bahamas.
In the clip, Travis can be seen holding Rocky while the baby boy playfully splashed around the shallow waters on the beach.
"Grateful 🙏🏼," he simply wrote in the caption.
More Family Moments
On Kourtney's special day in April, Travis shared another series of photos to pay tribute to her.
He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️🔥."
In one photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum can be seen cuddling with baby Rocky while on a bed. The couple also kissed outside a jet while posing for the camera.
Hello, October!
As spooky season began, Kourtney shared a glimpse of their family life in several Instagram photos.
The carousel featured a photo of herself holding onto Rocky's stroller. The following slide showed her rocker husband pushing the same stroller as they entered the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, Tenn.
Family Day With the Kids
"summer adventures: part 1," the Poosh founder captioned a carousel of photos and mini clips.
Travis Barker Bonded With His Son
Travis lovingly cradled his son in another Instagram update from Kourtney.
"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!" the reality TV star wrote.
Rocky Barker's Solo Shot
In September, Kourtney uploaded a solo photo of Rocky, showing his back and capturing his silhouette.
Baby Rocky Is Growing Up So Fast
Travis kissed Rocky's cheek as he held him up in the air in an Instagram photo.