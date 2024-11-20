Meet Rocky Barker: Travis and Kourtney's Sweetest Moments With Their Child

To mark Mother's Day in May, Travis Barker posted a carousel of photos of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Some snaps featured their first baby, Rocky Barker, without showing his face.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash ❤️," he captioned the post.