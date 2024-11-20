or
Meet Rocky Barker: Travis and Kourtney's Sweetest Moments With Their Child

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided not to show Rocky's face on social media to protect the baby boy's privacy.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Barker Honored Kourtney Kardashian

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

To mark Mother's Day in May, Travis Barker posted a carousel of photos of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Some snaps featured their first baby, Rocky Barker, without showing his face.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash ❤️," he captioned the post.

Father and Son Enjoyed a Beach Date!

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

On May 6, the Blink-182 drummer uploaded a video and a series of photos on Instagram, which were taken during their family's vacation to the Bahamas.

In the clip, Travis can be seen holding Rocky while the baby boy playfully splashed around the shallow waters on the beach.

"Grateful 🙏🏼," he simply wrote in the caption.

More Family Moments

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @travisbarker/Instagram

On Kourtney's special day in April, Travis shared another series of photos to pay tribute to her.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together ❤️‍🔥."

In one photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum can be seen cuddling with baby Rocky while on a bed. The couple also kissed outside a jet while posing for the camera.

Hello, October!

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

As spooky season began, Kourtney shared a glimpse of their family life in several Instagram photos.

The carousel featured a photo of herself holding onto Rocky's stroller. The following slide showed her rocker husband pushing the same stroller as they entered the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, Tenn.

Kourtney Kardashian

Family Day With the Kids

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

"summer adventures: part 1," the Poosh founder captioned a carousel of photos and mini clips.

Travis Barker Bonded With His Son

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis lovingly cradled his son in another Instagram update from Kourtney.

"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!" the reality TV star wrote.

Rocky Barker's Solo Shot

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

In September, Kourtney uploaded a solo photo of Rocky, showing his back and capturing his silhouette.

Baby Rocky Is Growing Up So Fast

rocky barkers baby photos album
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis kissed Rocky's cheek as he held him up in the air in an Instagram photo.

