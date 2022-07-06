Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler 'Don't Have A Relationship Or Friendship Of Any Sort': Source

After being friends and neighbors for years, Barker and The Kardashians star took their relationship to the next level at the end of 2020, going Instagram official on Valentine's Day in February 2021. After getting engaged in October 2021, the couple said "I Do" on three separate occasions, the first being in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April, where they were officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

The Blink-182 drummer and the reality star then got married again in May at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse before their lavishly intimate nuptials in Portofino, Italy, later that month.

And while Moakler appears to have zero relationship with her ex-husband's new wife, she still praised the-mother-of-three last week upon news of Barker's health scare.