Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler 'Don't Have A Relationship Or Friendship Of Any Sort': Source
It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler only have one thing in common: They both said "I Do" to Travis Barker.
"Kourtney and Shanna don’t communicate. Shanna supports Travis and Kourtney’s relationship and coparents well with Travis," claimed an insider, "but Shanna and Kourtney don’t have a relationship or friendship of any sort."
"That barrier has not been broken," they noted, pointing out to Us Weekly that, "It might get better over time but for now, they have very separate and different lives and the kids are very much independent so they just never cross paths."
Barker, 46, wed Moakler, 47, in October 2004, welcoming son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, before finalizing their divorce in 2008. Barker is also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship.
After being friends and neighbors for years, Barker and The Kardashians star took their relationship to the next level at the end of 2020, going Instagram official on Valentine's Day in February 2021. After getting engaged in October 2021, the couple said "I Do" on three separate occasions, the first being in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April, where they were officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
The Blink-182 drummer and the reality star then got married again in May at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse before their lavishly intimate nuptials in Portofino, Italy, later that month.
And while Moakler appears to have zero relationship with her ex-husband's new wife, she still praised the-mother-of-three last week upon news of Barker's health scare.
OK! reported Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, June 28, with Kardashian by his side, to be treated for severe pancreatitis, which resulted from a recent colonoscopy. The former Miss New York USA addressed the drummer's hospitalization days later, saying: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."
Moakler added: "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."
Luckily, Barker is already back on his feet. Having only been discharged days ago, Barker was seen heading into a Calabasas, Calif., recording studio on Tuesday, July 5, after celebrating the Fourth of July with Kardashian and two of her kiddos: Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Kardashian shares Penelope, Reign and 12-year-old son Mason with on-and-off ex Scott Disick, who has been taking the couple's PDA romance extremely hard in recent months.