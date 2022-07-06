Back To Work!Travis Barker Returns To Studio Days After Hospitalization For 'Life Threatening' Pancreatitis
Not even a life threatening health scare can keep Travis Barker away from the studio.
Only one week after being rushed to the hospital following complications from a colonoscopy that triggered pancreatitis, the Blink-182 drummer was seen back at work.
On Tuesday, July 5, Barker, 46, was photographed behind the wheel of a Mercedes G-Wagon heading into a Calabasas, Calif., recording studio, per photos obtained by TMZ. Despite his recent health scare, Barker appeared to be in good spirits upon his arrival, greeting the studio operator with a fist bump before making his way inside.
Kourtney Kardashian's new hubby and several other musicians were reportedly hard at work for hours, with his assistant being seen leaving the studio at one point to go on a coffee and food run.
Barker's road to recovery seems to be going better than expected after The Kardashians star took her man to the West Hills hospital in L.A on Tuesday, June 28. After being checked out by medical staff, the newlywed was taken by ambulance to Sinai Medical Center to be treated, and his wife never left his side through it all.
Barker's daughter Alabama met the lovebirds at Sinai Medical Center later that night, posting and quickly deleting a snap of her dad lying in a hospital bed — though only his identifiable tatted up arms were shown in the shot as he gripped his phone in one hand and held on to his teenager's with the other.
It's unclear if Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya joined her blended family at the hospital, but Barker's son, Landon, was on the other side of the country at the time performing with Machine Gun Kelly at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
After news of his hospitalization made headlines, Barker eventually broke his silence on the situation, explaining via social media on Saturday, July 2: "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."
“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," the drummer shared.
Luckily, Barker was able to leave the hospital just in time to enjoy the Fourth of July with his wife and kiddos. Barker was seen spending the holiday with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and two of the children she shares with ex Scott Disick, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Kardashian also shares son Mason, 12, with her on-and-off ex, while Barker shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a close relationship with Atiana, Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship.
Both Kardashian and Moakler have spoken out about Barker's pancreatitis, with the Poosh founder admitting it was a “scary and emotional” experience to watch her partner recover.
“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the mother-of-three told her followers Saturday. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband.”
Meanwhile, Barker's ex partner wished him a speedy recovery while praising his new wife, sharing: "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."
