Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Attend Son Landon's Party After Rocker's Hospitalization: Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out for Landon’s birthday party.

After a brief hospitalization sparked concern, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker quickly bounced back and reunited with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian , to celebrate his son Landon Barker 's 23rd birthday at a lavish vampire-themed bash.

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The pair posed for a cute photo in the car.

The 47-year-old reality star chose a black lace lingerie ensemble paired with a dark cross pendant, bold red lipstick and a matching streak of fake blood, while Travis sported dramatic face makeup, dark eyeliner and a deep-red velvet jacket.

On her way to the party, Kourtney posted a car selfie alongside Travis.

Dressed in head-to-toe black leather, Landon sported vampire makeup complete with fake blood streaming down his chin.

Landon received plenty of affection from his siblings, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, who snapped a gothic-style selfie together; the 20-year-old Alabama debuted vibrant red locks matched with black lace.

In another highlight, Landon blew out candles atop a lavish, all-black birthday cake decorated with silver candles, a black heart and frosted flowers.

Photographer Maxamillion Polo documented the evening on social media, captioning his photos: “landon’s vampire ball.”

One notable shot showed Landon close to Ashtin Earle, fueling romance rumors after their recent outing in Paris.