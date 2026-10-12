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Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Attend Son Landon's Party After Rocker's Hospitalization: Photo

Image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out for Landon’s birthday party.
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out for Landon’s birthday party.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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After a brief hospitalization sparked concern, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker quickly bounced back and reunited with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, to celebrate his son Landon Barker's 23rd birthday at a lavish vampire-themed bash.

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Everyone Embraced the Spooky Gothic Outfits

image of The pair posed for a cute photo in the car.
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

The pair posed for a cute photo in the car.

Dressed in head-to-toe black leather, Landon sported vampire makeup complete with fake blood streaming down his chin.

On her way to the party, Kourtney posted a car selfie alongside Travis.

The 47-year-old reality star chose a black lace lingerie ensemble paired with a dark cross pendant, bold red lipstick and a matching streak of fake blood, while Travis sported dramatic face makeup, dark eyeliner and a deep-red velvet jacket.

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Siblings and Guests Shared Landon's Birthday Bash Pictures

image of Travis Barker recently experienced a health scare.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker recently experienced a health scare.

Landon received plenty of affection from his siblings, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, who snapped a gothic-style selfie together; the 20-year-old Alabama debuted vibrant red locks matched with black lace.

In another highlight, Landon blew out candles atop a lavish, all-black birthday cake decorated with silver candles, a black heart and frosted flowers.

Photographer Maxamillion Polo documented the evening on social media, captioning his photos: “landon’s vampire ball.”

One notable shot showed Landon close to Ashtin Earle, fueling romance rumors after their recent outing in Paris.

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Landon Shared Party Snaps and Blink-182 Lyrics

image of Travis Barker commented on his son's posts.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker commented on his son's posts.

Landon also posted a series of photos from the glam event, captioning the post with some iconic Blink-182 lyrics, writing, “Nobody likes you when you’re 23.”

Travis seemingly disagreed, commenting on the post, “Love you forever 🖤🏁.”

Travis Barker Posted Heartfelt Tribute and Nostalgic Throwbacks

Image of Travis Barker honored his eldest son on his birthday.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker honored his eldest son on his birthday.

The famous drummer also shared his own birthday tribute to his eldest son on October 9.

“Happy birthday, son. I’m incredibly blessed and grateful to be your dad. I’m so proud of the person you’ve become and deeply honored to call you my son. Keep moving forward with courage, fearlessness, and honor. I love you more than words can express @landonbarker," he wrote.

His post included a series of nostalgic photos documenting Landon's childhood, from his toddler years and early moments behind the drum kit with Travis to memories from Blink-182 tours and more recent snapshots with his siblings.

Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian also commented on the post, “Happy birthday Landon!!!!! You really are the BEST! ❤️.”

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