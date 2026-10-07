Hospitalized Travis Barker Shares Photos With Daughter and 'Beautiful Wife' Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Barker has his family by his side at the hospital. The Blink-182 drummer shared photos from a hospital bed on October 6, including sweet moments with his daughter Alabama Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Barker Shares Hospital Photos

Source: MEGA Travis Barker did not reveal why he was at the hospital.

The 50-year-old musician gave fans a glimpse inside his hospital visit through a few Instagram Stories. Travis appeared in a blue hospital gown and surgical cap, with a wristband and blood pressure monitor nearby. It's not clear why the famous drummer was in the hospital, but the photos suggested he was preparing for surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker Joined Her Father

Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker accompanied Travis Barker at the hospital.

Travis' daughter Alabama, 20, was among the family members who joined him during the hospital visit. In one selfie, Alabama could be seen sitting near her father while chatting on her phone. Travis kept the message simple and sweet, writing, "My baby girl came with me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian Stands by Her Husband

Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM Kourtney Kardashian was also by Travis Barker's side during the hospital visit.

Kourtney, 47, was also there to support her husband, with Travis sharing an affectionate snapshot of the pair. In the photo, the couple shared a kiss while Travis sat up in his hospital bed. "And my beautiful wife by my side," the musician wrote alongside the photo. Kourtney later re-shared the image on her own Instagram Story without adding details about her husband's hospital visit.

Travis Barker Previously Opened Up About Surgery

Source: MEGA Travis Barker previously underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his finger in 2023.