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Hospitalized Travis Barker Shares Photos With Daughter and 'Beautiful Wife' Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

image of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker shared a glimpse from his hospital bed with his daughter Alabama Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

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Oct. 7 2026, Updated 11:21 a.m. ET

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Travis Barker has his family by his side at the hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer shared photos from a hospital bed on October 6, including sweet moments with his daughter Alabama Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian.

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Travis Barker Shares Hospital Photos

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image of Travis Barker did not reveal why he was at the hospital.
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker did not reveal why he was at the hospital.

The 50-year-old musician gave fans a glimpse inside his hospital visit through a few Instagram Stories.

Travis appeared in a blue hospital gown and surgical cap, with a wristband and blood pressure monitor nearby.

It's not clear why the famous drummer was in the hospital, but the photos suggested he was preparing for surgery.

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Alabama Barker Joined Her Father

image of Alabama Barker accompanied Travis Barker at the hospital.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Alabama Barker accompanied Travis Barker at the hospital.

Travis' daughter Alabama, 20, was among the family members who joined him during the hospital visit.

In one selfie, Alabama could be seen sitting near her father while chatting on her phone.

Travis kept the message simple and sweet, writing, "My baby girl came with me."

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Kourtney Kardashian Stands by Her Husband

image of Kourtney Kardashian was also by Travis Barker's side during the hospital visit.
Source: @TRAVISBARKER/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian was also by Travis Barker's side during the hospital visit.

Kourtney, 47, was also there to support her husband, with Travis sharing an affectionate snapshot of the pair.

In the photo, the couple shared a kiss while Travis sat up in his hospital bed.

"And my beautiful wife by my side," the musician wrote alongside the photo.

Kourtney later re-shared the image on her own Instagram Story without adding details about her husband's hospital visit.

Travis Barker Previously Opened Up About Surgery

image of Travis Barker previously underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his finger in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Travis Barker previously underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his finger in 2023.

This isn't Travis' first experience with surgery.

In March 2023, the Blink-182 drummer underwent an operation to repair a torn ligament in his finger after the injury began interfering with his ability to play drums.

"Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery," Travis wrote on Instagram at the time.

"It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he continued. "So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon."

In 2022, Travis also went into surgery for pancreatitis that was likely triggered by a colonoscopy.

Alabama was also there at the time, sharing a since-deleted TikTok of her dad in a hospital bed.

She later asked her Instagram followers to "Please send your prayers."

Rapper Kid Cudi sent prayers, tweeting, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u."

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