Date Night! Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Match in White Outfits at 2024 Met Gala

"It's Oscar de la Renta and then Lorraine Schwartz's beautiful jewelry," she told her good friend La La Anthony.

"I have a Corey Gamble suit by Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino," Gamble shared of his outfit.

Jenner admitted what she is most looking forward to ahead of the star-studded night.

"It's so fun and exciting to be at this event. I was just talking to about the beautiful murals and flowers. I love the theme. It's a wonderful night. We get to see the kids in a little while!" she said, referring to her children.