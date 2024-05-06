Date Night! Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Match in White Outfits at 2024 Met Gala
Date night! Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble showed up in matching white ensembles to the 2024 Met Gala.
The pair were seen on the red carpet, where the momager, 68, donned a white gown, while Gamble, 43, sported a white suit. The duo appeared to be all smiles as they posed for the cameras.
"It's Oscar de la Renta and then Lorraine Schwartz's beautiful jewelry," she told her good friend La La Anthony.
"I have a Corey Gamble suit by Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino," Gamble shared of his outfit.
Jenner admitted what she is most looking forward to ahead of the star-studded night.
"It's so fun and exciting to be at this event. I was just talking to about the beautiful murals and flowers. I love the theme. It's a wonderful night. We get to see the kids in a little while!" she said, referring to her children.
The duo first met at a party in 2014, and since then, they've been spotted at many events and on many lavish vacations together.
In July 2022, the reality star gushed over her man and why they work so well together.
"I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy," she told People. "He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things."
"He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make," she continued. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things. Corey's really great with people and helping me navigate such a huge team and all the things that are happening. Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him."
It doesn't sound like Jenner is tying the knot anytime soon though.
“All of us are having fun,” she quipped.