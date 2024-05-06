2024 Met Gala: Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Rock the Red Carpet — Photos
The 2024 Met Gala has arrived.
The stars turned out for fashion's biggest night in New York City on Monday, May 6, to celebrate the new exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
Scroll through the gallery to see all of the looks from the 2024 Met Gala:
Zendaya
Zendaya, who is one of the co-chairs of the night's event, made a dramatic entrance in a Maison Margiela gown.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen step make a joint appearance at the annual gala.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, a second co-chair of the evening, also wore a Maison Margiela suit with a matching hat for the evening.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a sheer, mermaid-style, silver Schiaparelli gown as she made her way up the steps of the museum.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid looked ethereal in structural white dress adorned with flowers Thom Browne.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling made her grand entrance in a nude-colored strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta that featured large sculptural pieces.
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe coupled up for their stroll up the iconic staircase.
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman radiated queen energy