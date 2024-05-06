OK Magazine
2024 Met Gala: Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker and More Rock the Red Carpet — Photos

Source: Vogue/YouTube
By:

May 6 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

The 2024 Met Gala has arrived.

The stars turned out for fashion's biggest night in New York City on Monday, May 6, to celebrate the new exhibit Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Scroll through the gallery to see all of the looks from the 2024 Met Gala:

Zendaya

Source: @Variety/X
Zendaya, who is one of the co-chairs of the night's event, made a dramatic entrance in a Maison Margiela gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen

Source: Vogue/YouTube
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen step make a joint appearance at the annual gala.

Bad Bunny

Source: @Variety/X
Bad Bunny, a second co-chair of the evening, also wore a Maison Margiela suit with a matching hat for the evening.

Jennifer Lopez

Source: Vogue/YouTube
Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a sheer, mermaid-style, silver Schiaparelli gown as she made her way up the steps of the museum.

Gigi Hadid

Source: Vogue/YouTube
Gigi Hadid looked ethereal in structural white dress adorned with flowers Thom Browne.

Mindy Kaling

Source: Vogue/YouTube
Mindy Kaling made her grand entrance in a nude-colored strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta that featured large sculptural pieces.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

Source: Vogue/YouTube
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe coupled up for their stroll up the iconic staircase.

Uma Thurman

Source: Vogue/YouTube

Uma Thurman radiated queen energy

