Kris Jenner 'Has No Plans' To Ever Marry Longtime Beau Corey Gamble After Sparking Engagement Rumors With New Bling: Source
Kris Jenner won't be walking down the aisle and saying "I Do" anytime soon. The 67-year-old "momager" reportedly has "no plans" to ever marry her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after already having two failed marriages under her belt.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum — who previously divorced famed lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1991 and decorated Olympian Caitlyn Jenner in 2015 — sparked rumors she was ready to tie the knot after she was spotted with a huge bit of bling on that special finger. But according to a source, it is "definitely" not an engagement ring.
"Kris is not engaged to Corey, and she has no plans to be," the source spilled to an outlet. "She really has no need to marry him because she has exactly what she wants with him right now."
"Kris does not want to put anything on paper regarding their relationship because she knows that if their relationship does end, God forbid, it would not end well if they were married," the source continued.
The insider also added that the piece of jewelry in question is not quite as new as fans thought, noting that she's "had that ring for three years and has worn it out countless times."
Jenner and Gamble have been an item since 2015 and he's appeared on several of the Kardashian-Jenner family's hit reality shows over the past seven years.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-six has been fairly set on staying legally single for some time now. She opened up on her feelings about a potential third marriage during a 2018 appearance on James Corden's late night talk show.
"You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So, I don’t know. You never know," she said at the time. "I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book … You know, I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?"
The source spoke with DailyMail about whether or not Jenner and Gamble are engaged.
