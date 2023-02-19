Kris Jenner 'Has No Plans' To Ever Marry Longtime Beau Corey Gamble After Sparking Engagement Rumors With New Bling: Source

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum — who previously divorced famed lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1991 and decorated Olympian Caitlyn Jenner in 2015 — sparked rumors she was ready to tie the knot after she was spotted with a huge bit of bling on that special finger. But according to a source, it is "definitely" not an engagement ring.

"Kris is not engaged to Corey, and she has no plans to be," the source spilled to an outlet. "She really has no need to marry him because she has exactly what she wants with him right now."