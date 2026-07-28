Kris Jenner's Mom Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Died After Suffering Respiratory Failure Amid Secret Lung Cancer Battle, Death Certificate Reveals
July 28 2026, Updated 1:44 p.m. ET
New details surrounding the death of Kris Jenner's beloved mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, have emerged, revealing what led to the 91-year-old's passing.
Shannon's immediate cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, July 28.
Mary 'MJ' Shannon's Cause of Death Revealed
Other conditions contributing to her death included acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer, which Shannon had been secretly battling for months before she passed away earlier this month.
Shannon died at a Los Angeles hospital on July 16 and was cremated one week later on July 23. An autopsy was not performed after her death.
Kris Jenner Announced Her Mother's Death on July 16
Jenner, 70, announced her mother's death on July 16, just days before the senior would've celebrated her 92nd birthday on July 26.
"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," she wrote in a lengthy post shared via Instagram. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kris Jenner Remembered Her Late Mother's Lessons
Jenner thanked her mother for the memories over the years, adding, "Thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks."
"She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted," the Hulu personality continued. "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith."
Timothée Chalamet's Mom Praised Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon
The tributes poured in across the Kardashian-Jenner family's inner circle; even Timothée Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, showed her support for the beloved matriarch.
After Jenner shared a tribute marking her mother's first heavenly birthday on July 26, Flender wrote in the comment section, "So happy I got to know her."