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Kris Jenner's Mom Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon Died After Suffering Respiratory Failure Amid Secret Lung Cancer Battle, Death Certificate Reveals

Photo of Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner’s mother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon’s cause of death was revealed weeks after the 91-year-old passed away on July 16.

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July 28 2026, Updated 1:44 p.m. ET

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New details surrounding the death of Kris Jenner's beloved mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, have emerged, revealing what led to the 91-year-old's passing.

Shannon's immediate cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, July 28.

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Mary 'MJ' Shannon's Cause of Death Revealed

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Photo of Kris Jenner announced her mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon's death on July 16.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner announced her mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon's death on July 16.

Other conditions contributing to her death included acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer, which Shannon had been secretly battling for months before she passed away earlier this month.

Shannon died at a Los Angeles hospital on July 16 and was cremated one week later on July 23. An autopsy was not performed after her death.

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Kris Jenner Announced Her Mother's Death on July 16

Photo of Tributes poured in from the Kardashian-Jenner family following Kris Jenner's announcement.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Tributes poured in from the Kardashian-Jenner family following Kris Jenner's announcement.

Jenner, 70, announced her mother's death on July 16, just days before the senior would've celebrated her 92nd birthday on July 26.

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," she wrote in a lengthy post shared via Instagram. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

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Kris Jenner Remembered Her Late Mother's Lessons

Photo of Kris Jenner said she'd miss her 'daily talks' with Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon following her death.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner said she'd miss her 'daily talks' with Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon following her death.

Jenner thanked her mother for the memories over the years, adding, "Thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks."

"She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted," the Hulu personality continued. "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith."

Timothée Chalamet's Mom Praised Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon

Photo of Kylie Jenner's boyfriend's mother said she was 'happy' that she got to know Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon.
Source: @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend's mother said she was 'happy' that she got to know Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon.

The tributes poured in across the Kardashian-Jenner family's inner circle; even Timothée Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, showed her support for the beloved matriarch.

After Jenner shared a tribute marking her mother's first heavenly birthday on July 26, Flender wrote in the comment section, "So happy I got to know her."

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