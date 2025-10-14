Kris Jenner Reveals 'Secret Password' Friends and Family Use to Access Her Celebrity Plastic Surgeon

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner is revealing the truth behind her signature look and the plastic surgery secrets that helped create it. Jenner, 69, has turned heads in the last year with her ageless appearance following a second facelift. She recently revealed that her plastic surgeon, Steven Levine, became so sought-after that they created a “secret password” for family and friends after his identity was made public earlier this year.

Kris Jenner Got Real About Her Facelift

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner's surgeon is so sought-after that they had to create a 'password' system.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recounted during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, October 14. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.” The Hulu personality explained that Levine’s office has called her numerous times, reporting that someone was requesting services, claiming to be Jenner’s “best friend.”

Kris Jenner and Her Plastic Surgeon Created a 'Password'

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner hoped to 'inspire others' by revealing her plastic surgery.

“And I'm like, I've never heard of her. So definitely people have tried to get in,” Jenner detailed. “So if you know me, you know what the password is.” Jenner got honest about her procedures in hopes of “inspiring others” to “not be afraid of surgeries” for anyone who wants to feel better about themselves. “Fear is not your friend," she added.

Kris Jenner Addressed Her Second Facelift

Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner addressed plastic surgery rumors in August.

In August, Jenner addressed plastic surgery rumors after fans noticed her youthful appearance while at high-profile events like Lauren Sánchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos and her daughter Kim Kardashian’s trial in Paris. “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published on August 26. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

Kris Jenner Vows to 'Age Gracefully'

Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner redefined the definition of aging gracefully.