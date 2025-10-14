or
Kris Jenner Reveals 'Secret Password' Friends and Family Use to Access Her Celebrity Plastic Surgeon

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner got real about her plastic surgery and revealed her surgeon has become so sought-after that they created a 'password' to filter out her friends.

Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner is revealing the truth behind her signature look and the plastic surgery secrets that helped create it.

Jenner, 69, has turned heads in the last year with her ageless appearance following a second facelift. She recently revealed that her plastic surgeon, Steven Levine, became so sought-after that they created a “secret password” for family and friends after his identity was made public earlier this year.

Kris Jenner Got Real About Her Facelift

Photo of Kris Jenner's surgeon is so sought-after that they had to create a 'password' system.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner's surgeon is so sought-after that they had to create a 'password' system.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recounted during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, October 14. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

The Hulu personality explained that Levine’s office has called her numerous times, reporting that someone was requesting services, claiming to be Jenner’s “best friend.”

Kris Jenner and Her Plastic Surgeon Created a 'Password'

Photo of Kris Jenner hoped to 'inspire others' by revealing her plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner hoped to 'inspire others' by revealing her plastic surgery.

“And I'm like, I've never heard of her. So definitely people have tried to get in,” Jenner detailed. “So if you know me, you know what the password is.”

Jenner got honest about her procedures in hopes of “inspiring others” to “not be afraid of surgeries” for anyone who wants to feel better about themselves.

“Fear is not your friend," she added.

Kris Jenner Addressed Her Second Facelift

Photo of Kris Jenner addressed plastic surgery rumors in August.
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner addressed plastic surgery rumors in August.

In August, Jenner addressed plastic surgery rumors after fans noticed her youthful appearance while at high-profile events like Lauren Sánchez’s wedding to Jeff Bezos and her daughter Kim Kardashian’s trial in Paris.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published on August 26. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

Kris Jenner Vows to 'Age Gracefully'

Photo of Kris Jenner redefined the definition of aging gracefully.
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner redefined the definition of aging gracefully.

As the matriarch nears her 70th birthday in November, she said she followed her own rules for “aging gracefully.”

"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," the Kardashians star said. "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”

