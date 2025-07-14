Kris Jenner Flaunts Shocking Facelift During Luxurious Trip to Spain With Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King: Photos
A new celeb trio conquered Spain in style.
Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King stunned in flowing maxi dresses during a trip to Mallorca on Sunday, July 13.
All three ladies sported designs from the new SKIMS X Roberto Cavalli collaboration. The Kardashians star, 69, donned a plunging blue floral frock with gold dangling earrings and a snake choker. Winfrey, 71, wore a loose-fitting, long-sleeved tiger face dress, while King, 70, rocked a zebra print. Each woman opted for sunglasses that complemented the rest of their outfit.
The ladies held hands as they strutted on the boat and relaxed on a daybed, surrounded by a scenic landscape.
"Don't you love when you admire what someone's wearing and THEN they give you one? That's how @krisjenner rolls on vacation!" King captioned an Instagram carousel. "Loving this @skims and @roberto_cavalli collab. I didn't check with @oprah but l offered us up for a Skims campaign to promote if needed — you're welcome @kimkardashian."
SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian hopped in the comments section to compliment her mom and her friends, writing, "QUEENS, LEGENDS, CHARLIE'S ANGLES! You all look so beautiful."
Newly-married Lauren Sánchez added, "Queens," with a red heart.
However, some fans weren’t too impressed by the ladies’ extravagant vacation display.
"Ugh how many private jets did you take to all get together?!? Wish you all did more to help our planet rather than pushing more products," one person wrote, while another called the trio, "the RICHEST group of aunties on planet earth."
Jenner made headlines recently for her fresh facelift, which she flaunted at Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ June 27 wedding in Italy. During her time in Venice, she dazzled in a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown once worn by Kardashian at the Alta Moda show in Puglia. The momager accessorized her ensemble with a diamond necklace featuring a purple gemstone.
"DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE” in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice… We’ll always have Venice! 🤍🤍," Jenner captioned a Monday, June 30, Instagram post. "Thank you Jeff and Lauren for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!"
As OK! previously reported, Jenner's rep confirmed Dr. Steven Levine completed her recent face work but didn't reveal the details of the procedure.
Meanwhile, Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, Calif., exclusively told OK!, "There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures."