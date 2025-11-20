Kris Jenner Keeps Her Lips Sealed After Khloé Kardashian Jokes About O.J. Simpson Being Her Real Dad in Awkward Moment

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner stayed silent while her daughters joked about O.J. Simpson being Khloé’s dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé wasn’t thrilled that Kim had to bid anonymously to get the bible back. “What a------- not to just give it to us,” she said, annoyed that her sister’s initial offer had been rejected. “It’s proven he’s our dad — just give it to us.”

Article continues below advertisement

That line opened the door for Kim to crack a joke about the long-running rumor that O.J. fathered Khloé — and that Kris had an affair decades ago. “Well, it’s questionable between which one – between O.J. and dad,” Kim said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim bought Robert Kardashian Sr.’s bible after bidding anonymously at an auction.

Article continues below advertisement

“I know,” Khloé shot back, adding that “either one” counted as her dad. Kim then told her sister she deserved the bible “even more,” joking that it came from “both” O.J. and Robert. Khloé doubled down, stating, “Both of my dads – give it to me!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian joked that she has 'both' O.J. Simpson and Robert Kardashian Sr. as her dads.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

During all of this, Kris stayed completely silent at the table. She didn’t join the conversation, didn’t react and was even caught scrolling on her phone as the sisters teased each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, Kylie Jenner walked in and unknowingly kept the bit going. While flipping through the bible, she asked if the handwriting belonged to Robert. Khloé responded, “No, that’s my other dad’s – O.J.’s.” Kylie looked startled, saying, “Oh, that’s scary. Sorry.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner didn’t react at all and kept scrolling on her phone during the whole exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, O.J.'s former manager claimed the football star once bragged about his alleged tryst with the momager. “O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f------ that b----- until I broke her,’” Norman Pardo claimed in a clip from the documentary Who Killed Nicole? obtained by Page Six in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Kris has publicly broken down over the rumor before. “This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with O.J. Simpson,” she declared.