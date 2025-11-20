Kris Jenner Keeps Her Lips Sealed After Khloé Kardashian Jokes About O.J. Simpson Being Her Real Dad in Awkward Moment
Nov. 20 2025, Published 9:54 a.m. ET
Kris Jenner kept her lips sealed while her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian joked about one of the family’s most infamous rumors — that O.J. Simpson is Khloé’s real father.
The moment played out on the latest episode of The Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday, November 20. Kim surprised Khloé with their late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s bible, a gift Robert once gave to O.J. back in 1994 during the former NFL star’s murder trial.
Khloé wasn’t thrilled that Kim had to bid anonymously to get the bible back.
“What a------- not to just give it to us,” she said, annoyed that her sister’s initial offer had been rejected. “It’s proven he’s our dad — just give it to us.”
That line opened the door for Kim to crack a joke about the long-running rumor that O.J. fathered Khloé — and that Kris had an affair decades ago.
“Well, it’s questionable between which one – between O.J. and dad,” Kim said.
“I know,” Khloé shot back, adding that “either one” counted as her dad.
Kim then told her sister she deserved the bible “even more,” joking that it came from “both” O.J. and Robert.
Khloé doubled down, stating, “Both of my dads – give it to me!”
During all of this, Kris stayed completely silent at the table. She didn’t join the conversation, didn’t react and was even caught scrolling on her phone as the sisters teased each other.
Later, Kylie Jenner walked in and unknowingly kept the bit going. While flipping through the bible, she asked if the handwriting belonged to Robert.
Khloé responded, “No, that’s my other dad’s – O.J.’s.”
Kylie looked startled, saying, “Oh, that’s scary. Sorry.”
As OK! previously reported, O.J.'s former manager claimed the football star once bragged about his alleged tryst with the momager.
“O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f------ that b----- until I broke her,’” Norman Pardo claimed in a clip from the documentary Who Killed Nicole? obtained by Page Six in 2019.
However, Kris has publicly broken down over the rumor before.
“This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with O.J. Simpson,” she declared.
O.J. himself denied the rumors the same year, saying Khloé “is not mine” and insisting he never had any romantic or sexual interest in Kris.