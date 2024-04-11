OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > OJ Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

O.J. Simpson Once Bragged About Sexual Encounter With Kris Jenner, Former Manager Claims

oj simpson once bragged about sexual encounter with kris jenner pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though rumors spread about O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner allegedly having an affair back in the day, his former manager claimed the football star once bragged about his alleged tryst with the momager.

“OJ said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f------ that B until I broke her,’” Norman Pardo claimed in a clip from the documentary Who Killed Nicole? obtained by Page Six in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson
Source: mega

O.J. Simpson died on April 10.

At the time, Jenner was married to Simpson's good friend Robert Kardashian, while the athlete was married to Nicole Simpson Brown, who was very close with the reality star.

Pardo claimed Kris and O.J., who died on April 10 at 76 years old,

“That was as messed up as you can possibly get,” Pardo alleged.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner oj
Source: mega

Kris Jenner denied she had an affair with O.J. Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris, 68, has continued to deny anything happened with the NFL star. “This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with O.J. Simpson,” she declared.

The two couples both ended up splitting — Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, while O.J. and Nicole split in 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

Things got tense between the former couples when Nicole was found murdered outside her California home in June 1994 with her friend Ron Goldman.

O.J. was accused of killing Nicole and Ron, but he was acquitted in 1995.

MORE ON:
OJ Simpson
Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson court
Source: mega

Robert Kardashian was friends with O.J. Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert supported his friend during the trial, which caused some strain within the Kardashian family.

“Right before the trial started, Robert sat down and wrote us a handwritten letter and just said, ‘Look, I know you don’t agree with what is going down here, but this is what I have to do for my friend,'” Kris told Dr. Phil in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson on trial
Source: mega

Robert Kardashian was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney during the trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Kris was married to Bruce Jenner, who is now Caitlyn Jenner, and they attempted to shield the children from all the headlines.

"I remember the day the verdict came through and [Kourtney, Kim and Khloé] came in and they said, 'I told you he didn't do it,'" Caitlyn said during the same interview with Dr. Phil. "We sat down and I said, 'Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it, and I just don't want to hear his name anymore.' And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn't tear the family apart."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.