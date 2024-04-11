O.J. Simpson Once Bragged About Sexual Encounter With Kris Jenner, Former Manager Claims
Though rumors spread about O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner allegedly having an affair back in the day, his former manager claimed the football star once bragged about his alleged tryst with the momager.
“OJ said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f------ that B until I broke her,’” Norman Pardo claimed in a clip from the documentary Who Killed Nicole? obtained by Page Six in 2019.
At the time, Jenner was married to Simpson's good friend Robert Kardashian, while the athlete was married to Nicole Simpson Brown, who was very close with the reality star.
Pardo claimed Kris and O.J., who died on April 10 at 76 years old,
“That was as messed up as you can possibly get,” Pardo alleged.
Kris, 68, has continued to deny anything happened with the NFL star. “This is an absolute lie and not true. I have never had an affair with O.J. Simpson,” she declared.
The two couples both ended up splitting — Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, while O.J. and Nicole split in 1992.
Things got tense between the former couples when Nicole was found murdered outside her California home in June 1994 with her friend Ron Goldman.
O.J. was accused of killing Nicole and Ron, but he was acquitted in 1995.
- O.J. Simpson Declared His 'Health Is Good' in Final Video 2 Months Before Shocking Death: Watch
- Sad Last Days: O.J. Simpson Was 'Terrified' of Dying, Accused Murderer Lived With Heart Stent After Risky Surgery
- O.J. Simpson, 76, Owed Ron Goldman's Family $70 Million When He Succumbed to Prostate Cancer: Report
Robert supported his friend during the trial, which caused some strain within the Kardashian family.
“Right before the trial started, Robert sat down and wrote us a handwritten letter and just said, ‘Look, I know you don’t agree with what is going down here, but this is what I have to do for my friend,'” Kris told Dr. Phil in 2009.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, Kris was married to Bruce Jenner, who is now Caitlyn Jenner, and they attempted to shield the children from all the headlines.
"I remember the day the verdict came through and [Kourtney, Kim and Khloé] came in and they said, 'I told you he didn't do it,'" Caitlyn said during the same interview with Dr. Phil. "We sat down and I said, 'Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it, and I just don't want to hear his name anymore.' And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn't tear the family apart."