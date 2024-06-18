The O.J. Simpson 'Trial of the Century' Explained in 10 Clicks

Kato Kaelin, who became a celebrity due to the trial, became a witness for the prosecution. The Weird Bizarre and Psychotic host was in a guest house of Nicole's property when the murders took place.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner — Nicole's longtime friend — has been open about the case over the years. She also revealed she was supposed to have lunch with Nicole the day the latter's body was found.

In addition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum reportedly had no idea her friend was a victim of domestic violence until the trial began.

"I saw all the pictures and the police reports and I heard tapes of Nicole calling 911 [after she was abused by O.J.]," said the momager. "That was stuff I didn't know anything about. I beat myself up because I felt like I wasn’t paying attention. Like, how did I miss this? But that's typical in an abusive relationship — that the woman doesn't speak out about how she's being treated."