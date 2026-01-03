EXCLUSIVE Kris Jenner Trolled Over Claim Grandson Tatum Is Chatting to Ghost of Her Late Ex Robert: 'Her Family's Not in The Shining!' Source: MEGA;@KHLOEKARDASHIAN?INSTAGRAM Kris Jenner was ridiculed for claiming her grandson is in contact with late husband's ghost, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner claimed grandson Tatum can connect with the ghost of late husband Robert Kardashian.

Jenner, who was married to Kardashian from 1978 until 1991 and is also mother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob appeared alongside daughters Khloé and Kylie Jenner, as well as show cast member Scott Disick at Kylie's Los Angeles home when she made the spooky admission. The episode featured the family exploring what they described as a "haunted" environment, with the discussion turning to Tatum's unusual behavior and words. A source close to the production said: "Kris genuinely believes this is happening. She watches Tatum carefully and is certain he has a unique sense of his grandfather, even though they never met. For her, it's more than just imagination – it's a connection she can feel." On the show, Khloé recalled how Tatum unexpectedly began addressing both her and Kris with the term "honey." "Tatum was like, 'I want to call honey,'" she said.

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian revealed son Tatum calls her and Kris Jenner 'honey.'

Kylie appeared startled, saying: "Wait, hold on. Tatum calls you honey?" Khloé confirmed: "Tatum calls her honey, and no one has ever told him to call her honey." Kris added: "That's what Robert used to call me." Khloé added: "He said, 'I want to call honey.'" Kris elaborated further on the exchange in a confessional segment, describing how Tatum recounted an imagined scenario involving Robert. She said: "He said, 'Honey!' and he told me a whole story. He described (Robert) and said he's really funny and that he was crying."

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner said Robert Kardashian used to call her 'honey.'

"And I go, 'Your grandpa was crying? Why was he crying?' And Tatum goes, 'Because he loves you,' and he points to my face," she added. "You have a 3-year-old telling you about his conversations with his grandfather, who he's never met. It's extraordinary. And then, he says goodnight to his grandfather sometimes, like he's right in the room. He can see him, but nobody else can. It's interesting, right?" An insider said: "Kris has long believed in spiritual bonds. She views this as Tatum naturally expressing a sense of connection to someone he never met. For her, it's not just playful imagination – it carries real significance." The conversation mirrored earlier revelations about Tatum's personality on the show.

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian said her son, Tatum, resembles her dad, Robert Kardashian.