Kris Jenner Trolled Over Claim Grandson Tatum Is Chatting to Ghost of Her Late Ex Robert: 'Her Family's Not in The Shining!'
Jan. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Kris Jenner is facing ridicule after claiming her 3-year-old grandson Tatum Thompson can communicate with the ghost of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.
The reality TV veteran, 70, shared the revelation on a recent episode of The Kardashians, describing what she called an "extraordinary" connection between the toddler and the attorney, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.
Jenner, who was married to Kardashian from 1978 until 1991 and is also mother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob appeared alongside daughters Khloé and Kylie Jenner, as well as show cast member Scott Disick at Kylie's Los Angeles home when she made the spooky admission. The episode featured the family exploring what they described as a "haunted" environment, with the discussion turning to Tatum's unusual behavior and words.
A source close to the production said: "Kris genuinely believes this is happening. She watches Tatum carefully and is certain he has a unique sense of his grandfather, even though they never met. For her, it's more than just imagination – it's a connection she can feel."
On the show, Khloé recalled how Tatum unexpectedly began addressing both her and Kris with the term "honey."
"Tatum was like, 'I want to call honey,'" she said.
Kylie appeared startled, saying: "Wait, hold on. Tatum calls you honey?"
Khloé confirmed: "Tatum calls her honey, and no one has ever told him to call her honey."
Kris added: "That's what Robert used to call me."
Khloé added: "He said, 'I want to call honey.'"
Kris elaborated further on the exchange in a confessional segment, describing how Tatum recounted an imagined scenario involving Robert.
She said: "He said, 'Honey!' and he told me a whole story. He described (Robert) and said he's really funny and that he was crying."
"And I go, 'Your grandpa was crying? Why was he crying?' And Tatum goes, 'Because he loves you,' and he points to my face," she added. "You have a 3-year-old telling you about his conversations with his grandfather, who he's never met. It's extraordinary. And then, he says goodnight to his grandfather sometimes, like he's right in the room. He can see him, but nobody else can. It's interesting, right?"
An insider said: "Kris has long believed in spiritual bonds. She views this as Tatum naturally expressing a sense of connection to someone he never met. For her, it's not just playful imagination – it carries real significance."
The conversation mirrored earlier revelations about Tatum's personality on the show.
Khloé, who shares Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, remarked in February her son resembles Robert in temperament. "I swear he's my dad. It's so interesting," she said. "He calls my mom 'honey,' and my dad used to call my mom honey. No one has asked him to call my mom honey, at least not that I know of."
But Kris' comments about the spirit of her husband have sparked amusement and criticism online – with many dismissing the claims as "total fantasy."
One troll snarled online: "This woman thinks she is some kind of version of The Shining. It's pathetic – she'll say anything for attention, even about her dead husband."
Another critic chimed in with: "Imagine using a toddler and your deceased spouse to try and create attention – but should we be surprised? It is the Kardashians after all."