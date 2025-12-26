Kylie Jenner Reveals Her House Is 'Very Haunted' as Sister Kendall Refuses to Sleep Over

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner’s home has a spooky reputation, and her sister Kendall is feeling it. During the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie, 28, revealed her house is “very haunted.” This chilling admission prompted Kendall, 30, to admit she refuses to sleep over due to the eerie happenings.

Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram Kylie Jenner believes her house is haunted.

“It sounds insane, but I’ll wake up to things falling in my room,” Kylie explained, highlighting the ghost that keeps her up at night.

Even her sister can't handle the fright: “It was too freaky for her,” Kylie noted. The beauty mogul reached out to her mom, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick for help during a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. “I have a situation,” she said. “My house is like, very haunted, and I need your help.”

Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram Kendall Jenner refuses to sleep there because it scares her.

Kylie detailed the disturbances, saying it began with strange bangs in her walls. “Is it like a pot and a pan?” Kris asked, while Scott mused if it could be broken pipes. But Kylie had a different explanation: “No, it’s like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly. It’s either a bang night or it’s not a bang night.”

Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram Kylie Jenner claimed she hears loud, unexplained noises at night.

To validate her claims, Kylie called Kendall on speakerphone. When asked if she could sleep in Kylie's room, Kendall responded with a firm, “No!” describing her experiences: “Kylie’s house is 100 percent haunted. I walk into her room, and I get chills.”

Kylie also called her friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who shared a nightmarish experience of his own: “I left at 3 a.m. because I was terrified of things knocking in the ceiling!” Amid the laughter and shock, Scott asked, “Where do we go from here?” Kylie, with a playful grin, suggested, “I think we should have a sleepover and get rid of the ghost.”

Later in the episode, Kylie gathered her family, including Khloé Kardashian, for a ghost-busting adventure at her home. She even set up special cameras, hoping to capture paranormal footage. Scott arrived loaded with ghost-hunting gear, including tools for their investigation.

“This is a little spooky,” Scott observed as the lights flickered ominously. “It’s always like that. I swear,” Kylie reassured him.

Source: MEGA The Khy founder's family gathered for a ghost-hunting sleepover.

As they gathered in bed with their ghost-hunting equipment, the group shared supernatural stories. Kris spoke about Khloé’s son Tatum and his special connection with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr. Kylie shared a touching memory of her hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away unexpectedly. She recalled how Kim Kardashian dreamed of Jesus, who asked her to tell Kylie that he loved her.