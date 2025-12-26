or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her House Is 'Very Haunted' as Sister Kendall Refuses to Sleep Over

split image of Kylie Jenner & family
Source: MEGA; @kardashianshulu/Instagram

Kylie Jenner said her home is haunted, prompting eerie stories and family ghost hunts.

Profile Image

Dec. 25 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner’s home has a spooky reputation, and her sister Kendall is feeling it.

During the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie, 28, revealed her house is “very haunted.” This chilling admission prompted Kendall, 30, to admit she refuses to sleep over due to the eerie happenings.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kylie Jenner believes her house is haunted.
Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram

Kylie Jenner believes her house is haunted.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“It sounds insane, but I’ll wake up to things falling in my room,” Kylie explained, highlighting the ghost that keeps her up at night.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Even her sister can't handle the fright: “It was too freaky for her,” Kylie noted.

The beauty mogul reached out to her mom, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick for help during a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

“I have a situation,” she said. “My house is like, very haunted, and I need your help.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kendall Jenner refuses to sleep there because it scares her.
Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram

Kendall Jenner refuses to sleep there because it scares her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie detailed the disturbances, saying it began with strange bangs in her walls.

“Is it like a pot and a pan?” Kris asked, while Scott mused if it could be broken pipes.

But Kylie had a different explanation: “No, it’s like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly. It’s either a bang night or it’s not a bang night.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kylie Jenner claimed she hears loud, unexplained noises at night.
Source: @kardashianshulu/Instagram

Kylie Jenner claimed she hears loud, unexplained noises at night.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

To validate her claims, Kylie called Kendall on speakerphone.

When asked if she could sleep in Kylie's room, Kendall responded with a firm, “No!” describing her experiences: “Kylie’s house is 100 percent haunted. I walk into her room, and I get chills.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie also called her friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who shared a nightmarish experience of his own: “I left at 3 a.m. because I was terrified of things knocking in the ceiling!”

Amid the laughter and shock, Scott asked, “Where do we go from here?” Kylie, with a playful grin, suggested, “I think we should have a sleepover and get rid of the ghost.”

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the episode, Kylie gathered her family, including Khloé Kardashian, for a ghost-busting adventure at her home. She even set up special cameras, hoping to capture paranormal footage. Scott arrived loaded with ghost-hunting gear, including tools for their investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is a little spooky,” Scott observed as the lights flickered ominously.

“It’s always like that. I swear,” Kylie reassured him.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Khy founder's family gathered for a ghost-hunting sleepover.
Source: MEGA

The Khy founder's family gathered for a ghost-hunting sleepover.

Article continues below advertisement

As they gathered in bed with their ghost-hunting equipment, the group shared supernatural stories.

Kris spoke about Khloé’s son Tatum and his special connection with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kylie shared a touching memory of her hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away unexpectedly. She recalled how Kim Kardashian dreamed of Jesus, who asked her to tell Kylie that he loved her.

Although the ghost didn’t reveal itself, Khloé summed it up perfectly: “The ghost did not show up for us tonight, but what he did for us is bring us all together. So, I know you’re gone, but thank you for that parting gift.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.