Kylie Jenner Reveals Her House Is 'Very Haunted' as Sister Kendall Refuses to Sleep Over
Dec. 25 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner’s home has a spooky reputation, and her sister Kendall is feeling it.
During the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie, 28, revealed her house is “very haunted.” This chilling admission prompted Kendall, 30, to admit she refuses to sleep over due to the eerie happenings.
“It sounds insane, but I’ll wake up to things falling in my room,” Kylie explained, highlighting the ghost that keeps her up at night.
Even her sister can't handle the fright: “It was too freaky for her,” Kylie noted.
The beauty mogul reached out to her mom, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick for help during a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.
“I have a situation,” she said. “My house is like, very haunted, and I need your help.”
Kylie detailed the disturbances, saying it began with strange bangs in her walls.
“Is it like a pot and a pan?” Kris asked, while Scott mused if it could be broken pipes.
But Kylie had a different explanation: “No, it’s like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly. It’s either a bang night or it’s not a bang night.”
To validate her claims, Kylie called Kendall on speakerphone.
When asked if she could sleep in Kylie's room, Kendall responded with a firm, “No!” describing her experiences: “Kylie’s house is 100 percent haunted. I walk into her room, and I get chills.”
Kylie also called her friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who shared a nightmarish experience of his own: “I left at 3 a.m. because I was terrified of things knocking in the ceiling!”
Amid the laughter and shock, Scott asked, “Where do we go from here?” Kylie, with a playful grin, suggested, “I think we should have a sleepover and get rid of the ghost.”
Later in the episode, Kylie gathered her family, including Khloé Kardashian, for a ghost-busting adventure at her home. She even set up special cameras, hoping to capture paranormal footage. Scott arrived loaded with ghost-hunting gear, including tools for their investigation.
“This is a little spooky,” Scott observed as the lights flickered ominously.
“It’s always like that. I swear,” Kylie reassured him.
As they gathered in bed with their ghost-hunting equipment, the group shared supernatural stories.
Kris spoke about Khloé’s son Tatum and his special connection with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.
Kylie shared a touching memory of her hairstylist and close friend, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away unexpectedly. She recalled how Kim Kardashian dreamed of Jesus, who asked her to tell Kylie that he loved her.
Although the ghost didn’t reveal itself, Khloé summed it up perfectly: “The ghost did not show up for us tonight, but what he did for us is bring us all together. So, I know you’re gone, but thank you for that parting gift.”