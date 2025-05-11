Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Got Married at Their 'Favorite Mexican Restaurant' Because the Actress 'Wanted a Chill Wedding'

"Kristen always said she wanted a chill wedding, and what better place to have it than at their favorite Mexican restaurant," an insider shared. The casual eatery is where the couple went on their first date and fell in love.

"[There were] chips and salsa, music and dancing, and the margaritas were flowing all night," the source added.

The duo tied the knot in front of their close friends, including Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis. Stewart retrieved a marriage license from a local Los Angeles County courthouse just one week prior.