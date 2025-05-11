Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Got Married at Their 'Favorite Mexican Restaurant' Because the Actress 'Wanted a Chill Wedding'
Kristen Stewart took an unconventional approach to her wedding with Dylan Meyer.
The Twilight alum, 35, hosted the festivities on Sunday, April 20, at Casita del Campo, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif.
"Kristen always said she wanted a chill wedding, and what better place to have it than at their favorite Mexican restaurant," an insider shared. The casual eatery is where the couple went on their first date and fell in love.
"[There were] chips and salsa, music and dancing, and the margaritas were flowing all night," the source added.
The duo tied the knot in front of their close friends, including Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis. Stewart retrieved a marriage license from a local Los Angeles County courthouse just one week prior.
Stewart announced the engagement in 2021 during an appearance on Sirius XM’s "The Howard Stern Show."
"We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it," she told Stern.
The Spencer actress insisted that her partner propose to her.
"I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and, you know, she nailed it," she emphasized. "It was really cute. She did very well and—we're marrying. It's happening."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Stewart knew she wanted to be with Meyer forever soon after they started dating in 2019.
"I think good things happen fast," she expressed to Stern at the time, adding that she "couldn't f------ wait" to marry the screenwriter. "I have a couple plans that are like, just the coolest things to do. It’s pretty undeniable."
The actress felt "sure" that her woman was The One.
"When you know, you know," Stewart said. "There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you’re in love with someone."
The celeb couple met on the set of a 2013 movie but didn't start dating until six years later. They packed on the PDA during an outing in NYC in August 2019, sharing a kiss on the street.
"She rocked up at a friend's birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" the film star remembered.
She spontaneously told Meyer she loved her for the first time at a "s----- bar."
"Her friends were there or whatever," Stewart recalled. "They walked out and I was just like, ‘Aw man, I’m so f------ in love with you.’ Like, done."
Before Meyer, Stewart dated model Stella Maxwell for almost two years, between 2017 and 2018. They briefly rekindled the flame in 2019 before permanently separating.
The insider spoke to Life & Style about the wedding.