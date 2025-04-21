or
Kristen Stewart Marries Dylan Meyer in Intimate Ceremony at Her Home

Photo of Dylan Meyer and Kirsten Stewart
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart married Dylan Meyer in a ceremony at her home on April 20.

April 21 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Kristen Stewart got married to fiancée Dylan Meyer on April 20.

Photo of Dylan Meyer and Kirsten Stewart
Source: MEGA

Dylan Meyer and Kirsten Stewart got engaged in 2021.

The pair went to the courthouse to obtain a marriage license on April 15 and had a private ceremony at Stewart’s home on April 20, TMZ shared. Attendees at the festivities included Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

The actress and screenwriter debuted their romance in 2019 on Instagram, when Meyer posted a photo of them kissing, which she captioned “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

In 2021, the couple got engaged. When appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stewart discussed Meyer being the one to propose first.

Photo of Dylan Meyer and Kirsten Stewart
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer went Instagram official in 2019.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean?” she shared. “Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f------ gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms.”

Stewart had more to share on her engagement, explaining to host Howard Stern, “ I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f------ so cute.” She added her fiancée “knocked it out of the park" with the proposal.

Photo of Dylan Meyer and Kirsten Stewart
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart said Dylan Meyer 'knocked it out of the park' with her proposal.

In an earlier conversation with Stern in November 2019, Stewart got candid about the first time she told Meyer she was in love with her.

“It was really late and we were in some s----- bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so f------ in love with you,’” she revealed. “Like, done. It wasn't like 'a thing,' and it also was so obvious."

Prior to getting married, Stewart was open about her intention to have a wedding with Meyer, telling Stephen Colbert she ideally wanted a “big party” but could also see their them doing something spontaneous.

Photo of Dylan Meyer and Kirsten Stewart
Source: MEGA

Kristen Stewart previously said she didn't want to be 'engaged' for 'five years.'

"We might just go do it this weekend, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards," she dished to him in 2022. "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."

In a later appearance on CBS Morning, she said the wedding would occur when it was “supposed to happen,” but she didn’t want to “be engaged for… five years.”

