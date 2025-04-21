Kristen Stewart Marries Dylan Meyer in Intimate Ceremony at Her Home

The pair went to the courthouse to obtain a marriage license on April 15 and had a private ceremony at Stewart’s home on April 20, TMZ shared. Attendees at the festivities included Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

The actress and screenwriter debuted their romance in 2019 on Instagram, when Meyer posted a photo of them kissing, which she captioned “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

In 2021, the couple got engaged. When appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stewart discussed Meyer being the one to propose first.