Actress Kristen Stewart has shared that she was scared to hold her girlfriend’s hand in “Trump territory” during a recent getaway trip.

The former Twilight star, who is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, didn’t hold back when she admitted that being affectionate with her partner in public had made her feel somewhat uneasy.

The 30-year-old confessed to I News that she is “living in a world where holding the hand of the person you love can make you or others uncomfortable.”

Stewart, who has openly dated a string of women in the past, including model Stella Maxell and Alicia Cargile, recalled a recent road trip where she had entered “Trumpian territory” and no longer felt safe.

“I entered some, like, Trumpian territory, and I felt scared,” she said. “I have experience of trying to shape what my experience looks like for others, for it to be digestible and not threatening.”

When Stewart had signed on to star as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise, she soon found herself falling in love with her co-star Robert Pattinson, with whom she shared an on-again, off-again romance with between 2009 and 2013.

Following their final split, the California native began dating Cargile before moving on with her stylist Sara Dinkin. The romance didn’t work out, and it wasn’t long before Stewart would start a new relationship with Maxwell for two years.

Stewart discussed her sexuality for the first time in public when she hosted Saturday Night Live in February 2017, when she also took aim at Trump’s tweets after he insisted in 2012 that Pattinson “should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again.”

During her monologue, she directed her attention to Trump when she said: “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, ’cause I’m hosting SNL and I’m like, so gay dude.”

Given that she lives a relatively private life, fans were stunned by Stewart’s decision to publicly address her sexuality on national television, yet she later clarified that she was actually bisexual in an interview with The Guardian.

“It’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down anymore. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever. You’re not confused if you’re bisexual.

“It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite. ‘That’s been nothing but positive. I mean, it’s hard to talk about. I don’t want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience. The whole issue of sexuality is so grey.”

Elsewhere, the BAFTA winner is currently starring in Hulu’s Happiest Season, a Christmas rom-com about a woman who takes her girlfriend home for the holidays but struggles with the thought of coming out to her family.

The flick was released on November 25.