Kristen Stewart Fans Have Mixed Reactions as She Arrives in Black Bra and Suspenders to 'Sacramento' Premiere: Photos
At this point, is anyone surprised by Kristen Stewart stepping out in a statement-making style?
On Monday night, April 7, the Twilight star arrived shirtless to the red carpet premiere of her upcoming movie Sacramento in Los Angeles, Calif., ahead of the film hitting theaters later this week.
In photos obtained by OK!, Stewart could be seen posing in a black leather Fleur du Mal bra, a pair of red and black striped suspenders, black trousers and matching chunky, high-heeled boots.
The 34-year-old — who styled her bleach-blonde hair in crimped waves, leaving her dark roots visible — accessorized her grunge look with a black dice charm necklace and a gorgeous brown smokey eye.
After photos of Stewart at the special screening hit social media, fans had mixed reactions to her debatable ensemble.
"Why does she always look like she hasn't showered in weeks?" one person snubbed, as another critic asked, "Who dressed her?" and a third troll questioned: "Did she forget her shirt?"
"I don't like to sound mean but she looks like a cracked out homeless girl," a fourth hater mocked.
Meanwhile, many fans insisted Stewart looked "stunning," as one admirer admitted, "she's so pretty, even always having this tired face lol."
"What I see is a confident woman. I don't understand why some are hating her when all she is, is gutsy! ☺️💕," an additional supporter declared, while a fourth fan added, "Nice style, she looks great."
While walking the red carpet, Stewart also posed alongside her ex-boyfriend Michael Angarano and his wife, Maya Erskine, as all three of them star in the highly-anticipated film — which releases in theaters on Friday, April 11.
The movie — which comedically follows a pair of friends along on a road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento — initially made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024.
At the time, Angarano, who also directed Sacramento, opened up to Variety about how Stewart was his No. 1 choice for the role of Rosie in the movie.
"I’ve known Kristen since we were like 12 years old," the Sky High star said of Stewart — whom he dated from 2005 to 2009 after meeting as teenagers on the set of the 2004 film Speak.
"We did not write it with Kristen in mind," Angarano explained. "But you get a list of stars when you make anything that the people who control the money are interested in having be in the film. Kristen was obviously on the very top tier of that list. We knew she’d be great in the role and she’s a person who has a history of doing smaller films like this."