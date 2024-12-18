12 Ex-Couples Who Had to Work Together After Their Breakup: From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz ended their three-year relationship and called off their engagement in October.

Before the news broke, several outlets confirmed they would reunite to film the upcoming alien invasion flick Alpha Gang in 2025. According to an insider, the project might reignite their romance.

"Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together," the insider told Us Weekly.

But regardless of their relationship at the time of the recording, the source clarified that working closely after their breakup should not be a problem for them.

"They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them," the insider added.