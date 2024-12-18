12 Ex-Couples Who Had to Work Together After Their Breakup: From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
After their divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still worked together to promote her film Unstoppable, which the Justice League actor co-produced with Matt Damon.
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley
Gossip Girl costars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley continued playing their characters on The CW's hit series for years after they broke up in 2010. According to the show's executive producer, the twosome did not want their split to affect their performance in the project.
"They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don't even know how they did it," Joshua Safran told Vanity Fair in 2017. "They kept it from everybody, which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show."
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz ended their three-year relationship and called off their engagement in October.
Before the news broke, several outlets confirmed they would reunite to film the upcoming alien invasion flick Alpha Gang in 2025. According to an insider, the project might reignite their romance.
"Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together," the insider told Us Weekly.
But regardless of their relationship at the time of the recording, the source clarified that working closely after their breakup should not be a problem for them.
"They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them," the insider added.
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn
In 2016, exes Charlize Theron and Sean Penn reunited to promote their film, The Last Face, at the Cannes Film Festival. They continued working together to complete the movie after they mutually called it quits in 2015 after nearly two years of dating.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa were "very much committed and want to continue to work together" on Flip or Flop even after ending their seven-year marriage.
They collaborated for five more years post-split until they decided to conclude their working relationship in 2022.
Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan
While Joshua and Rachel's relationship bloomed on Friends, the stars who portrayed them — Tate Donovan and Jennifer Aniston —had to work together even after ending their romance.
In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Donovan said he was happy to become part of the sitcom, but the "only bummer" was their split.
"And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we're sort of breaking up. That was just tough."
Joey King and Jacob Elordi
Joey King and Jacob Elordi still worked on the sequels of The Kissing Booth after their 2018 breakup.
Reflecting on their reunion, King revealed on a podcast appearance that "it was fine" and "it was good."
"I think for me because I am very much a frickin' huge fan of The Kissing Booth myself ... I'm a fan of how it resonated with the world, it resonated with me, so going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about and what I'm not outwardly addressing, but what I'm kind of on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it," she revealed on "Mood With Lauren Elizabeth."
Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco
"Luckily, Johnny [Galecki] and I came out of it so brilliantly, and we’re closer today than we ever were," Kaley Cuoco said of her relationship with her ex in an interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast.
After their 2009 breakup, the pair continued playing love interests on The Big Bang Theory for a decade until the show's finale in 2019.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
In August 2020, Cole Sprouse revealed he and Lili Reinhart broke up in March of that year. They still played Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper's characters until Riverdale's finale in 2023.
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
Outer Banks costars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes still filmed the show's third season after their two-year relationship fizzled.
"We've said from day one, our job is always to leave the show and the season better than when we left it last," Cline told People. "And everybody is still very much a family. Outer Banks has always been a family. And I'm just happy that we are able to remain professional."
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
"I've said this before, that we didn't break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn't love or friendship," Nina Dobrev said of her relationship with Ian Somerhalder in 2015. "I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he's great and I care about him. And that didn't change. Yes, we're professional and that's fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now."
They continued working together on The Vampire Diaries for a few years after calling it quits in 2013.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who dated between 2009 and 2013, worked on five Twilight films. They promoted The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn in 2012 before breaking up for good the following year.