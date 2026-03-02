CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Kristen Wiig Goes Braless in Sultry Black Gown at the 2026 Actor Awards: Photos Source: mega Kristen Wiig arrived in a sultry black gown sans bra at the 2026 Actor Awards. Allie Fasanella March 1 2026, Published 8:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kristen Wiig arrived in a head-turning gown sans bra at the 2026 Actor Awards. The actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Palm Royale on March 1, wore a black silk sleeveless column gown with a high neckline and side cutouts that showed off her hips. She paired the sultry look with single gold bangle, a selection of rings and strappy black sandals.

Source: @THR/X Kristen Wiig went braless on the red carpet at the annual awards event.

While posing on the red carpet, the comedian notably displayed a tattoo featuring cursive scrawl on her right ribcage. Wiig, 52, has hit the red carpet in a number of daring looks over the years, including a sheer black lace gown at the LACMA Art+Film Gala last fall. The Saturday Night Live alum also opted for bold see-through ensemble at the show's 50th anniversary celebration in February 2025.

Source: @THR/X Kristen Wiig opted for a silky black column gown that bared her ribcage.

Wiig received a best actress nomination for playing Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons in the Apple TV series, in which she stars opposite Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Kaia Gerber. The character is described as an "ambitious woman who schemes her way into securing a seat in Palm Beach high society, particularly to belong at the Palm Royale Club." Set in 1969, the actress got to wear some fabulous retro outfits during her portrayal of the former Tennessee-bred beauty queen.

Kristen Wiig Says the 'Palm Royale' Cast Is Like 'Family'

Source: mega Kristen Wiig plays Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons in the Apple TV series.

In an interview promoting the show's second season last November, Wiig told an outlet that she and legendary actress Burnett, 92, "genuinely love each other." "Working together has also brought us closer outside of work, so it’s just been a dream come true for me," she shared. "I can’t even say it was work...I just had the best time, and everybody in the cast was a family. I know so many television shows have said, 'Oh, it was a family,' but this definitely is one."

Source: mega Kristen Wiig's former costar Rose Byrne also went to the awards show.