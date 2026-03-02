Kristen Wiig Goes Braless in Sultry Black Gown at the 2026 Actor Awards: Photos
March 1 2026, Published 8:28 p.m. ET
Kristen Wiig arrived in a head-turning gown sans bra at the 2026 Actor Awards.
The actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Palm Royale on March 1, wore a black silk sleeveless column gown with a high neckline and side cutouts that showed off her hips.
She paired the sultry look with single gold bangle, a selection of rings and strappy black sandals.
While posing on the red carpet, the comedian notably displayed a tattoo featuring cursive scrawl on her right ribcage.
Wiig, 52, has hit the red carpet in a number of daring looks over the years, including a sheer black lace gown at the LACMA Art+Film Gala last fall.
The Saturday Night Live alum also opted for bold see-through ensemble at the show's 50th anniversary celebration in February 2025.
Wiig received a best actress nomination for playing Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons in the Apple TV series, in which she stars opposite Carol Burnett, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin and Kaia Gerber.
The character is described as an "ambitious woman who schemes her way into securing a seat in Palm Beach high society, particularly to belong at the Palm Royale Club."
Set in 1969, the actress got to wear some fabulous retro outfits during her portrayal of the former Tennessee-bred beauty queen.
Kristen Wiig Says the 'Palm Royale' Cast Is Like 'Family'
In an interview promoting the show's second season last November, Wiig told an outlet that she and legendary actress Burnett, 92, "genuinely love each other."
"Working together has also brought us closer outside of work, so it’s just been a dream come true for me," she shared. "I can’t even say it was work...I just had the best time, and everybody in the cast was a family. I know so many television shows have said, 'Oh, it was a family,' but this definitely is one."
"There wasn’t a diva in the bunch at all. It was just a joy to go to work. We just get in the sandbox and play," the actress explained.
Wiig's former Bridesmaids costar Rose Byrne is also nominated at the Actor Awards tonight for her dramatic role in the film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
In a video filmed for Vanity Fair recently, Byrne, 46, admitted to being "so nervous" to read with Wiig at the audition. "I remember the first time I saw her on Saturday Night Live," Byrne recounted. "I was like, 'Oh, goodness, me, this lady's magical.'"