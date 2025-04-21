DHS Chief Kristi Noem's Bag, Including $3,000 in Cash, Stolen at D.C. Restaurant

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen while dining out at a Washington, D.C., restaurant on Sunday, April 20.

According to Fox News Digital, Noem's purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, as well as personal documents, including her passport, keys, driver's license and a DHS badge, was taken by a White man wearing a mask.

"Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," the spokesperson said.