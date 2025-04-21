or
Article continues below advertisement
DHS Chief Kristi Noem's Bag, Including $3,000 in Cash, Stolen at D.C. Restaurant

Kristi Noem's bag, which contained $3,000 in cash, was stolen by a man after she dined at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on April 20.

April 21 2025, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse was stolen while dining out at a Washington, D.C., restaurant on Sunday, April 20.

According to Fox News Digital, Noem's purse, which contained $3,000 in cash, as well as personal documents, including her passport, keys, driver's license and a DHS badge, was taken by a White man wearing a mask.

"Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren – she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," the spokesperson said.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the Secret Service reviewed security footage from the restaurant and saw “an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant.”

Donald Trump has been vocal about crime in the capital city.

"Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE again! We need our Great Police back on the street, with no excuses from the Mayor, or anyone else. The House should take up the D.C. funding 'fix' that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY," he wrote on Truth Social in March, refeerring to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"We need to clean up our once beautiful Capital City, and make it beautiful again. We will be TOUGH ON CRIME, like never before. I will work with the Mayor on this and, if it does not happen, will have no choice but to do it myself. Washington, D.C., will be better, safer, and more beautiful than ever before!" he added.

