Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Homes Raided by Homeland Security in Connection With Federal S-- Trafficking Investigation
More trouble for Sean "Diddy" Combs: on Monday, March 25, the rapper's L.A. home, located in the Holmby Hills neighborhood, was raided by Homeland Security in connection with a federal s-- trafficking investigation, officials said.
Combs' Miami and New York homes were also raided that same day.
"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," a rep for Homeland Security Investigations said, TMZ reported.
FOX11 posted a video that shows several individuals being handcuffed near the property, and a few of them appear to be the singer's sons Justin and King Combs.
As OK! previously reported, there have been multiple allegations in several civil suits against the Hollywood star, including human trafficking, but he has denied any wrongdoing.
In February, Sean was accused of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones for more than a year, according to court documents.
Per the papers, the producer claimed he lived and traveled with Sean from September 2022 to November 2023, during which he saw the "Coming Home" singer engage in "serious illegal activity." He also claimed Sean sexually harassed him and assaulted him when he lived with him in Florida, Los Angeles and New York, as well as when they spent time on a yacht Sean rented in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley denied the accusations.
“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”
“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”
This isn't the first time Sean has been accused of sexual assault. In November 2023, Cassie, who used to date Sean, accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were together. The two eventually settled.
A few other women — Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal — also came forward and claimed Sean sexually assaulted them. A third woman, identified as Jane Doe, also claimed Sean and two other men gang-raped her when she was 17 and Sean was 34.
However, Sean denied the allegations.
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said in a statement in December 2023. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”