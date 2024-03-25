Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Homes Raided by Homeland Security in Connection With Federal S-- Trafficking Investigation

In February, Sean was accused of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones for more than a year, according to court documents.

Per the papers, the producer claimed he lived and traveled with Sean from September 2022 to November 2023, during which he saw the "Coming Home" singer engage in "serious illegal activity." He also claimed Sean sexually harassed him and assaulted him when he lived with him in Florida, Los Angeles and New York, as well as when they spent time on a yacht Sean rented in the U.S. Virgin Islands.