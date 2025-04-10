Megyn Kelly Goes Off on Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an ICE Agent During Recent Raid Photo Op: 'No One Wants You There'

During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the host took shots at Noem for essentially playing "dress up" and "cosplaying" as an agent.

"Can we talk about Kristi Noem and these ridiculous photo ops? Why does she have to keep doing this?" Kelly asked her viewers. "She's doing a great job, her actual performance as DHS Secretary, in my view, anyway, has been amazing. Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not."

"I can't stand these photo ops. I think they diminish ICE, DHS, CPB, she's not an agent. She is an administrative policy person appointed by Trump because she was very loyal to him. Fine, but stop with the glam," the podcast host continued. "She looks like I look right now, but she's out in the field with her gun, being like, 'We're gonna go kick some a--.' No one wants you there."