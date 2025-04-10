Megyn Kelly Goes Off on Kristi Noem for Cosplaying as an ICE Agent During Recent Raid Photo Op: 'No One Wants You There'
Megyn Kelly criticized U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for the ridiculous photo ops she's done with ICE, where she dressed up and posed in front of deported El Salvador prisoners as she joined a raid alongside actual agents.
Noem visited the high-security El Salvador prison on Wednesday, March 26, where Venezuelans, who the Trump administration alleges are gang members, have been held since their removal from the United States.
The Homeland Security secretary also recently posed for a picture of herself holding a rifle and wearing Immigration and Customs Enforcement apparel ahead of an operation in Arizona.
During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the host took shots at Noem for essentially playing "dress up" and "cosplaying" as an agent.
"Can we talk about Kristi Noem and these ridiculous photo ops? Why does she have to keep doing this?" Kelly asked her viewers. "She's doing a great job, her actual performance as DHS Secretary, in my view, anyway, has been amazing. Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not."
"I can't stand these photo ops. I think they diminish ICE, DHS, CPB, she's not an agent. She is an administrative policy person appointed by Trump because she was very loyal to him. Fine, but stop with the glam," the podcast host continued. "She looks like I look right now, but she's out in the field with her gun, being like, 'We're gonna go kick some a--.' No one wants you there."
- 'Cold-Hearted' Kristi Noem Mocked for Getting All Dolled Up as an 'ICE Cosplayer' During NYC Deportation Raids
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Nasty' Kara Swisher Over Lack of Sympathy When Her Sister Died: 'She's a Bad Person!'
- Megyn Kelly Praises Donald Trump's 'Fighter Instinct' and for 'Staying on Top of Her' Amid Past Feud
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly continued to call out Donald Trump's secretary for "getting in the way" of actual ICE agents during a recent raid.
"First of all, nobody ever wants the extra lady who doesn't actually belong. They just don't. Pro-tip: as somebody whose brother is a cop, they don't want you there, even if you're an attractive lady. They don't want you," she explained. "There are lives on the line. They may say that you can come because your DHS Secretary, but these guys are going to be much safer if you have nothing to do with it. And sure enough, she went on one of these raids and somebody tried to kick her."
"It's like she's looking for an opportunity to have that happen. I have had it up to here with all of this," the journalist continued.
Noem also brought along Chaya Raichik, a conservative influencer and creator of the social media account Libs of TikTok, which has millions of followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the Arizona raid.
Raichik appeared to wear an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in a recent post, telling her followers, "Arrested some criminal illegal aliens with Secretary Noem this morning! Exclusive footage coming soon. Phoenix, Arizona, just became a lot safer."