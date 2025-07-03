Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Claims CNN Journalists Could Face Prosecution for Reporting on ICE App

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused CNN journalists of potentially committing "prosecutable" offenses during basic reporting on an app that alerts users to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

On Monday, June 30, CNN covered an app called ICEBlock, which allows users to report sightings of ICE agents. Since Donald Trump took office, ICE has executed numerous raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

In response, Joshua Aaron, a longtime tech worker, developed the ICEBlock app. CNN published a detailed news article and aired a segment discussing the app's purpose.