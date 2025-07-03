or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > cnn
Politics

Donald Trump's Homeland Security Secretary Claims CNN Journalists Could Face Prosecution for Reporting on ICE App

Composite Photo of Kristi Noem and CNN
Source: Mega

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused CNN journalists of potentially committing 'prosecutable' offenses during basic reporting on an app.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused CNN journalists of potentially committing "prosecutable" offenses during basic reporting on an app that alerts users to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

On Monday, June 30, CNN covered an app called ICEBlock, which allows users to report sightings of ICE agents. Since Donald Trump took office, ICE has executed numerous raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

In response, Joshua Aaron, a longtime tech worker, developed the ICEBlock app. CNN published a detailed news article and aired a segment discussing the app's purpose.

Photo of CNN
Source: Mega

Kristi Noem said CNN ‘aided’ lawbreakers by reporting on ICEBlock, a real-time alert app.

On the July 1 episode of Hannity on Fox News, Sean Hannity suggested that both the app and the corresponding coverage from CNN might be illegal. He played a clip from CNN's report to support his point.

"I talked with Joshua Aaron, the longtime tech worker who developed this platform," CNN's Clare Duffy said in the segment.

Photo of Kristi Noem and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Kristi Noem called CNN’s ICEBlock coverage ‘shameful’ during a Fox appearance.

MORE ON:
cnn

"And he said he wants it to be an early warning system for people about the location of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. So, he says he does not want people interfering with those officers' activity, but he does want people to be able to avoid them altogether… You open the app, it looks like a map and users can tap the map to report an ICE sighting in their area, and then everybody who uses the platform within five miles of the sighting will get a push alert. This is a free iPhone app. It is anonymous. Aaron said he does not collect any user data," she continued.

In response, Hannity cited ICE statistics revealing that assaults against agents have increased nearly 700 percent in the last year. However, it remains unclear how many of these alleged assaults have been prosecuted.

Photo of ICE Agents
Source: Mega

Sean Hannity said CNN obstructed justice by showing how the app reported ICE sightings.

Wearing a bright "Make America Great Again" hat adorned with gold lettering, Noem joined Hannity's program, where he queried, "Are they not aiding and abetting in their law-breaking? Are they not responsible for obstructing justice?"

Hannity added that Attorney General Pam Bondi is investigating whether the app and its reporting are illegal.

"Yes, absolutely," Noem affirmed. "I believe, in my opinion, that they are, and that's why I'm so thrilled that Pam is willing to be proactive and go after those individuals that would perpetuate that kind of activity against our law enforcement officers."

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: Mega

Pam Bondi is investigating whether CNN and the ICEBlock app violated federal immigration law.

Noem proceeded to commend ICE and Border Patrol agents before launching a criticism of CNN.

"And to have someone like CNN openly describing how to use technology to reveal the activities and the operations that these law enforcement folks are trying to conduct, it's shameful and it could be prosecutable," she stated. "So, I'm glad Pam is looking into it."

Earlier in the day, Noem and Trump hinted they are exploring the possibility of criminally charging CNN for its reporting on ICE and Trump's recent bombing of Iran.

