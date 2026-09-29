or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoNEWS

Former 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Files for Divorce From Bryon Noem After Cross-Dressing Scandal, Ending Their 34-Year Marriage

Photo of Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem
Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook

Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem tied the knot in 1992.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2026, Updated 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It's over! Kristi Noem has called it quits on her marriage to Bryon Noem after 34 years.

The former Secretary of Homeland Security filed for divorce from her husband on September 28 in Hamlin County, S.D., according to court documents obtained by Dakota News Now.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Files for Divorce

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The divorce comes months after it was revealed that Bryon Noem was allegedly seeking out women in the 'bimbofication scene.'
Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook

The divorce comes months after it was revealed that Bryon Noem was allegedly seeking out women in the 'bimbofication scene.'

The divorce was filed on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

The filing comes months after Bryon's double life as a cross-dresser was exposed in March. Bryon was allegedly seeking out women in the "bimbofication scene," which consists of adult entertainers who enhance their bodies to mimic Barbie dolls.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryon Noem Accused of Spending $25,000 on Fetish Models

Photo of Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem share three children.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem share three children.

Exposed photos reportedly showed Bryon embracing that style, with one image showing him with giant balloons under his shirt to mimic a woman's chest. Other snaps showed him dressed in women's clothing like hot pants and spandex.

Bryon was also accused of spending at least $25,000 to chat with fetish models for around 14 months.

"I will be your trans girl," he allegedly wrote in text messages published by The Daily Mail. In other messages, he allegedly said that he wouldn't mind getting "hair removal," "huge fake t---," "a-- implants and hormones."

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kristi Noem Was 'Blindsided' by Her Husband's Double Life

Photo of Kristi Noem was 'devastated' to hear the allegations against her husband.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem was 'devastated' to hear the allegations against her husband.

A representative for the former South Dakota governor addressed the headlines, saying she was "devastated" by the news of her husband's online life.

"The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," the rep told an outlet on March 31.

One report alleged that Bryon's lifestyle was an "open secret" within Washington, D.C., with one White House staffer claiming they "heard people say Bryon dresses up in women's clothes."

Around the same time, rumors also swirled about Kristi's alleged ongoing affair with colleague Corey Lewandowski.

"I have been hearing [Bryon] was a cross-dresser since last year and that she was telling people about it – we assumed to justify her affair," a senior Department of Homeland Security official told the news outlet.

Another insider explained, "I think everyone assumed it was not a normal marriage. He was either cool with her being b----- by someone else, or he wasn’t into women."

Krisi Noem's Mother Claimed the Divorce Was Already in the Works in July

Photo of Kristi Noem's mother claimed in July that her daughter's divorce was already in progress.
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's mother claimed in July that her daughter's divorce was already in progress.

Speculation of a possible divorce ignited in July after Kristi's mother, Corrine Arnold, claimed that the government employee was already in the process of ending their marriage.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Arnold told a news outlet on July 10.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.