Former 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Files for Divorce From Bryon Noem After Cross-Dressing Scandal, Ending Their 34-Year Marriage

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It's over! Kristi Noem has called it quits on her marriage to Bryon Noem after 34 years. The former Secretary of Homeland Security filed for divorce from her husband on September 28 in Hamlin County, S.D., according to court documents obtained by Dakota News Now.

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Kristi Noem Files for Divorce

Source: Bryon Noem/Facebook The divorce comes months after it was revealed that Bryon Noem was allegedly seeking out women in the 'bimbofication scene.'

The divorce was filed on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. The filing comes months after Bryon's double life as a cross-dresser was exposed in March. Bryon was allegedly seeking out women in the "bimbofication scene," which consists of adult entertainers who enhance their bodies to mimic Barbie dolls.

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Bryon Noem Accused of Spending $25,000 on Fetish Models

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem share three children.

Exposed photos reportedly showed Bryon embracing that style, with one image showing him with giant balloons under his shirt to mimic a woman's chest. Other snaps showed him dressed in women's clothing like hot pants and spandex. Bryon was also accused of spending at least $25,000 to chat with fetish models for around 14 months. "I will be your trans girl," he allegedly wrote in text messages published by The Daily Mail. In other messages, he allegedly said that he wouldn't mind getting "hair removal," "huge fake t---," "a-- implants and hormones."

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Kristi Noem Was 'Blindsided' by Her Husband's Double Life

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem was 'devastated' to hear the allegations against her husband.

A representative for the former South Dakota governor addressed the headlines, saying she was "devastated" by the news of her husband's online life. "The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time," the rep told an outlet on March 31. One report alleged that Bryon's lifestyle was an "open secret" within Washington, D.C., with one White House staffer claiming they "heard people say Bryon dresses up in women's clothes." Around the same time, rumors also swirled about Kristi's alleged ongoing affair with colleague Corey Lewandowski. "I have been hearing [Bryon] was a cross-dresser since last year and that she was telling people about it – we assumed to justify her affair," a senior Department of Homeland Security official told the news outlet. Another insider explained, "I think everyone assumed it was not a normal marriage. He was either cool with her being b----- by someone else, or he wasn’t into women."

Krisi Noem's Mother Claimed the Divorce Was Already in the Works in July

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem's mother claimed in July that her daughter's divorce was already in progress.