Kristi Noem Divorce Bombshell: Politician Splitting From Husband Bryon Months After His Cross-Dressing Double Life Was Exposed, Her Mom Claims

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Kristi Noem is splitting from husband Bryon Noem after his cross-dressing scandal shocked the public. According to Kristi's mother, Corinne Arnold, the former secretary of Homeland Security is already in the process of ending their marriage. "It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," Corinne told a news outlet.

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Inside Bryon Noem's Double Life

Source: kristi noem/x Kristi Noem's mother revealed the politician is divorcing husband Bryon.

The revelation comes after Bryon's double life as a cross-dresser was exposed earlier this year. Bryon had allegedly been talking to women from the "bimbofication" scene, which consists of adult entertainers who enhance their b----- to make them look like Barbie dolls. Exposed photos showed Bryon, 56, also dressing up this way, with one shocking image picturing him with giant balloons under his shirt to mimic a woman's chest. Other snaps pictured him in women's clothing like hotpants and spandex. According to Daily Mail's bombshell report, Bryon chatted online with other women for around 14 months. He was also accused of spending at least $25,000 to chat with the fetish models, most of whom allegedly had huge b------. Alleged text messages from Bryon included him telling a model, "I will be your trans girl," admitting he wouldn't mind getting "hair removal," "huge fake t---," "a-- implants and hormones."

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Kristi Noem Was 'Devastated' by the Scandal

Source: bryon noem/facebook Kristi Noem's rep said the family was 'blindsided' by Bryon Noem's behavior.

At the time, Kristi's rep expressed in a statement, "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time." Meanwhile, one report claimed Bryon's kinky lifestyle was an "open secret" in Washington, D.C., with a White House staffer telling an outlet they "heard people say Bryon dresses up in women's clothes."

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Did Kristi Noem Have an Affair?

Source: mega Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been at the center of affair rumors for months.

At the same time, rumors had been swirling that Kristi, 54, had been having an affair with colleague Corey Lewandowski, 52, for months. "I have been hearing [Bryon] was a cross-dresser since last year and that she was telling people about it – we assumed to justify her affair," a senior Department of Homeland Security official told the news outlet. Another inside explained, "I think everyone assumed it was not a normal marriage. He was either cool with her being b----- by someone else, or he wasn’t into women."

Source: @kristinoem/instagram The estranged spouses share three kids.