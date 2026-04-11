Kristi Noem’s Husband Bryon Went to S-- Rehab Program in January — Months Before Cross-Dressing Scandal Broke
April 11 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon, reportedly went to a s-- rehab program in January — several months before news surfaced he was into cross-dressing.
Megyn Kelly dropped the bombshell on a recent episode of her eponymous show and showed alleged screenshots of a text exchange Bryon had with a model.
Bryon Noem Went to a Rehab Designed for Christian Men
“I’m entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days,” Bryon wrote to a woman on January 12.
The rehabilitation center he attended was Pure Desire Ministries, however; he reportedly did not complete the course.
According to the recovery facility's website, they focus on "Christian counseling for p--- use, compulsive sexual behavior, betrayal trauma, intimacy disorders, and relationship issues centered around mismanaged sexual behavior."
Megyn Kelly Shared Screenshots of Bryon Noem's Conversations With a Female
“I appreciate the conversations we had in getting to know you better. You seem like a great person,” Byron continued in his text correspondence with the female. “I’m a work in progress!”
He then explained he was in a group with four other men for rehabilitation from “addiction," adding the program “incorporates the 12 steps" and spent time journaling.
Megyn, 55, also claimed on her show that Kristi, 54, "leaked" Bryon's fetish for cross-dressing.
- Kristi Noem's Cross-Dressing Husband Allegedly Funded OnlyFans Model's Lavish Lifestyle: 'He Gave Me Whatever I Wanted'
- Jana Kramer Claims Cheating Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Wouldn't Perform Oral Sex Until After He 'Got Out Of Rehab'
- 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Alum Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She & Husband Jim Edmonds Are In Couple's Counseling Following His Sexting Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Photos of Bryon Noem Cross-Dressing Were Published Last Month
Photos of Bryon were published by Daily Mail on March 31 showing his passion for wearing fake b------ and tight tees.
The journalist believed the former Department of Homeland Security secretary may have actually disclosed her husband’s “bimboification" to news outlets.
“I’ve also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it,” Kelly said on her Sirius XM show.
The broadcaster alleged the government official dropped the news "to engender sympathy for her because she took such a beating, getting fired, in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair—allegedly, reportedly."
Kristi and Corey, 52, were rumored to be having an affair while she was in office.
Megyn also noted how Kristi “wanted people to know, ‘Hello, this is what I’m dealing with,’ and it did immediately shift the narrative on her."
“The husband she married when they were just young people. So, he had kind of struck the deal, and she was going to be able to screw around with Corey or whomever, and he was going to be able to do this, and now she’s gotta act shocked," Megyn added.