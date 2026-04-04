Megyn Kelly Claims Kristi Noem 'Leaked' Her Husband's 'Bimboification' Following Cross-Dressing Scandal

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Megyn Kelly Shared Her Two Cents About Bryon Noem's Exploits

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly gave her take on Kristi Noem's husband's scandal.

Megyn, 55, shared her theories about the former Department of Homeland Security head's marriage on her eponymous show on April 3. The journalist believed Kristi, 54, may have actually “leaked” her husband’s “bimboification" to news publications. “I’ve also read and heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it,” she said on her Sirius XM show.

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Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Were Rumored to Be Lovers

Source: @kristinoem/Facebook Kristi and Bryon Noem married in 1992.

The broadcaster claimed the government official dropped the news "to engender sympathy for her because she took such a beating, getting fired, in part because of the Corey Lewandowski affair—allegedly, reportedly." Kristi and Corey, 52, were rumored to be having an affair while she was in office, with the lobbyist reportedly being fired from his role as a special government employee on March 25. The two were photographed together recently during her official trip to South America.

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Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube 'I heard a suspected theory that it was Kristi Noem who leaked it,' Megyn Kelly said.

Megyn also noted how Kristi “wanted people to know, ‘Hello, this is what I’m dealing with,’ and it did immediately shift the narrative on her." "I was like, whoa, I understand everything," she went on. “One of the text messages that came out between Bryon and one of the big-b------- ladies was something like, ‘I can’t leave or something.’ And it seemed more to me like it was a marriage of like, OK, she’s in politics. She was in the house. She was governor of South Dakota. Now she’s DHS chief. She needs somebody on her arm." As part of Daily Mail's exposé, Bryon engaged in cross-dressing and allegedly spoke to other women while he posed as “real-life Barbie dolls.”

Kristi Noem's Family Was 'Blindsided' Over Scandal

Source: @kristinoem/X Kristi Noem asked for prayers after her husband's indiscretions surfaced.