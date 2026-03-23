Politics Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Had Access to Sensitive Government Secrets: Report Source: MEGA An explosive report claims that fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's alleged paramour had unprecedented access to government secrets. Lesley Abravanel March 23 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Explosive new reports have revealed that Corey Lewandowski, serving as a top aide to fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, had access to highly sensitive government secrets, including a version of the president’s Daily Brief. Despite holding the official title of a Special Government Employee — a role intended to be temporary and advisory — Lewandowski reportedly wielded influence far beyond his official capacity. Current and former Trump administration officials told The New York Times that the former advisor to President Donald Trump had unprecedented access to government secrets.

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'Gatekeeper'

Source: MEGA Corey Lewandowski reportedly had access to classified briefings.

Lewandowski, a campaign manager during Trump's first run, reportedly sat in on classified briefings and had access to a summary of national intelligence typically reserved for only a small number of high-ranking officials. He maintained regular access to the president, frequently speaking with him by phone. Within the Department of Homeland Security, he was described as a "de facto second-in-command" and a "gatekeeper," often overriding senior officials like the deputy secretary.

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Source: MEGA The two have been reportedly involved in a years-long extramarital affair.

Many called Lewandowski the brains of the operation, while Noem focused on being its face. The two have been reportedly involved in a years-long extramarital affair. He reportedly weighed in on and held veto power over department contracts and grants exceeding $100,000, despite DHS claims that he did not have an official role in contract approval. House Democrats launched investigations in early March into Lewandowski’s role, focusing on potential mismanagement, corruption and self-dealing.

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'He Wanted Payments'

Source: MEGA The pair allegedly traveled together via government jet.

Lawmakers and advocacy groups, including American Oversight, have sued or called for investigations into his failure to file public financial disclosure reports, raising concerns about conflicts of interest with his private-sector clients. Reports alleged he and his alleged lover Noem traveled together in a luxury government jet featuring a private cabin. Sources alleged that Lewandowski solicited "success fees" from government contractors, such as the private prison company GEO Group, tapped to handle Trump’s immigration efforts and to secure significant federal contracts for ICE detention facilities, in exchange for protecting or growing their DHS contracts — claims his legal team has denied. “He wanted payments — what some people would call a success fee,” a source told NBC News.

The President Is Angry at Corey Lewandowski

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is apparently angry at Corey Lewandowski.