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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Inside Kristi Noem's DHS Controversies: Watchdog Probes, Airport Warnings and 'National Security' Questions

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Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem faced new scrutiny over Department of Homeland Security contracts.

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March 28 2026, Published 6:38 a.m. ET

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Kristi Noem’s time leading the Department of Homeland Security is facing renewed scrutiny, with watchdog investigations and internal reports raising fresh questions about oversight, spending and potential national security risks.

At the center of the controversy are two unfolding issues: a federal probe into high-dollar DHS contracts approved under Noem and her former adviser and rumored lover Corey Lewandowski, and a separate watchdog report warning of vulnerabilities in airport security procedures that remains unresolved months later.

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Contract Probe Raises Oversight Concerns

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Image of Federal investigators reviewed spending, including no-bid agreements.
Source: MEGA

Federal investigators reviewed spending, including no-bid agreements.

A federal watchdog investigation is examining hundreds of millions of dollars in DHS contracts issued during Noem’s tenure, including no-bid agreements tied to a $220 million advertising campaign that prominently featured the former secretary.

Sources familiar with the probe told the New York Post investigators’ efforts to obtain information have reportedly been “systematically obstructed,” while Noem allegedly attempted to have Inspector General Joseph Cuffari removed — which the White House did not approve.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R–N.Y.) previously told The Post lawmakers began “looking into a lot of contracts” following Noem’s testimony about the ad campaign.

The ads have become a focal point. One taxpayer-funded spot featured Noem on horseback at Mount Rushmore, with documents showing expenses including $20,000 for horse rentals and $3,781 for hair and makeup.

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Image of Rep. Bennie Thompson alleged Corey Lewandowski steered contracts through a pay-to-play scheme.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Bennie Thompson alleged Corey Lewandowski steered contracts through a pay-to-play scheme.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D–Miss.) alleged that Lewandowski “used his position and close relationship with Noem to steer contracts and sweetheart deals to his cronies in a pay-to-play scheme that has him under investigation."

Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied wrongdoing. The fallout contributed to Noem’s departure from DHS after contentious congressional hearings, though she has since taken a new role at the State Department.

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Airport Security Report Sparks ‘National Security’ Alarm

Image of Airport security vulnerabilities remained unresolved.
Source: MEGA

Airport security vulnerabilities remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, a separate DHS inspector general report has raised concerns about airport screening vulnerabilities that have yet to be addressed months after being identified, according to internal communications reported by CBS News.

The audit, based on covert “red team” testing, flagged potential weaknesses in TSA screening procedures, including concerns that a 2025 policy allowing passengers to keep their shoes on may exceed current detection capabilities.

Key details were classified at a Top Secret level and restricted to a small group of 13 officials, excluding TSA leadership, the agency responsible for implementing fixes.

Image of Questions over classified reports added pressure on Department of Homeland Security leadership.
Source: MEGA

Questions over classified reports added pressure on Department of Homeland Security leadership.

In a March memo, Cuffari wrote: “OIG has not received such information — written or oral — from DHS or TSA, despite our requests to the Secretary and you for that information.”

The lack of response has stalled the oversight process. Federal rules require agencies to issue a “management decision” within 90 days outlining how they will address reported findings, but that step has not occurred.

Cuffari urged DHS leadership to lift the restrictions so auditors could work directly with TSA, but those requests went unanswered.

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